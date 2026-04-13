A Nigerian woman has graduated from the National Open University of Nigeria, 11 years after completing her secondary school education

She shared her joy online, celebrating the end of a long academic journey filled with challenges and perseverance

Her story inspired many Nigerians, with social media users congratulating her and praising her determination

A Nigerian woman celebrated her graduation from the National Open University of Nigeria 11 years after completing Secondary school.

The graduate shared the exciting news, along with photos of herself holding her white sign-out t-shirt.

A National Open University student celebrates bagging an academic degree 11 years after secondary school. Photo credit: Fatimah Aderohunmu/X

Source: Twitter

Lady graduates NOUN 11 years after secondary school

The lady, Fatimah Aderohunmu, celebrated such a feat on November 14, 2025, where she expressed gratitude and joy after finally completing her undergraduate studies in Mass Communication.

Taking to her X page, she wrote:

“Guysss, the journey that seems unending has finally ended. Today, I finished as an undergrad & signed out of the dept of mass comm at the National Open University of Nigeria! 🥹 Miss is officially earning her first degree 11 years after she finished sec school. Alhamdulillah."

Fatimah’s post also included a reflection on her journey. She quoted an earlier tweet she made on February 10, 2025, when she began her final year.

In that post, she prayed for ease and success, acknowledging that her academic journey had been marked by both challenges and blessings. She also expressed hope of returning to celebrate her graduation.

A NOUN student celebrates graduation. Photo credit: NOUN

Source: UGC

In her words:

"As I begin my final year journey today, I pray that Allah makes it easy for me and grants me success.

The journey has been filled with challenges, and blessings, and I’m grateful for how far I’ve come. I look forward to quoting this tweet as a proud graduate soon, In Shaa Allah."

See her post below:

Reactions to lady's graduation from NOUN

Her story has since resonated with many Nigerians online. Some of the comments are below.

@khenny_adijat said:

"Congratulations, ore mi,barakallahu feekum.♥️"

@K_bolaji1636 commented:

"Allahumo barik. Please, does NOUN offer distance learning for someone abroad?"

@saniabdulhadi10 wrote:

"Congratulations for this great achievement and you are welcome to the team."

@optaw_04 commented:

"Congratulations to you 🎉🥳... No more TMA.

No more paying #200 to keep bags."

@bilimaffy wrote:

"Awww Fatimatu Zahrah😍🤗🤩🤩😘maa sha Allah! Welldone Dear🫂🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉

Barakallahu feekum. You're an inspiration...may you continue to live an impactful life and May Allah make the rest of the journey rewarding."

@Adesmiley01 commented:

"Congratulations. I will celebrate my own next year in Jesus name. No more delay."

@AdebayoArojo stated:

"Congratulations sis.,

This is great and remarkable... You've done well."

Lady enters NOUN 10 years after secondary school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who completed secondary school 10 years ago gave herself credit for finally gaining admission to the university.

She also spoke about how she started her education at the National Open University with little to no support from her loved ones, whom she called family.

Her post caused reactions on TikTok, with many congratulating her on her recent achievement.

Source: Legit.ng