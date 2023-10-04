A politician, Honourable Evelyn Anite, has taken back an ambulance bus she initially donated to her electoral district

In a Twitter post, Honourable Anite admitted that she retrieved the ambulance because the same beneficiaries voted her out

Honourable Anite said she could not have gone home empty-handed after those she was trying to help butted her out of office

A prominent politician in Uganda got angry and retrieved an ambulance she had donated to her district.

The politician, Honourable Evelyn Anite, seemed to have given out the ambulance in anticipation of a massive harvest of votes from the community.

After she was voted out of office, Honourable Anite retrieved the Ambulance she donated to the electoral district. Photo credit: @AfricanFactsZone.

But as things turned out, the community failed to vote for her as expected and she lost in her bid to return to the Ugandan Parliament.

She was contesting to retain her seat to represent Koboko Municipality, but she lost, and this triggered her anger.

On October 3, 2023, the African Facts Zone tweeted how Honourable Anite took back the ambulance, and the tweet attracted her attention.

Ugandan politician angry after being voted out

In her response, Honourable Anite, who is now the Ugandan State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization, confirmed that she, indeed, retrieved the ambulance.

She said she refused to go home empty-handed after the same people she donated the ambulance to left her in the rain.

She quoted the Bible to justify her action and even said it was a conditional grant. She said there was nothing to be ashamed of and that she had already sold the ambulance.

Her words:

"First, it's true I took back my ambulance & I have no apologies for that. Why did I do it? It's because they didn't vote for me. So, did you expect me to walk away with nothing? Galatians 6:7: A man reaps what he sows. I'm so shameless to the extent that I have sold it."

Many people have called her out on the basis of the comment, but the minister stood her ground, insisting that the Koboko community did her a disservice by voting her out.

See the tweet below:

People react as politician takes back ambulance she donated to her electoral district

@BettyBriela23 commented:

"So you had bought the ambulance to bribe them into voting for you."

@MageroAbraham said:

"This just shows her heart was not with the people, it was just for the votes."

