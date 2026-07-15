Veteran Nollywood actress Omotunde Apinke Ogundimu has made an emotional public appeal as she battles a serious health condition

The actress opened up about the personal and financial challenges she has been facing, saying she has exhausted all available options

She also reflected on her career struggles and made a heartfelt plea to Nigerians and colleagues for support

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotunde Apinke Ogundimu, has made a heartfelt appeal to the public for financial assistance as she battles cervical cancer.

The actress revealed her health struggles during an interview with her colleague, Biola Adebayo, on the Talk to B podcast on Tuesday.

Actress Omotunde Apinke Ogundimu cries out for help amid terminal illness. Credit: @omotunde_apinke_ogundimu

Source: Instagram

Ogundimu, who has been quietly fighting the disease since 2025, disclosed that she is a widow and single mother of three, having lost her husband in 2012.

Speaking emotionally, she said:

“I’m going through severe pain. I was diagnosed with cervical cancer. I don’t know where I got it from. I don’t look for people’s trouble; I’m an easy-going person.”

Ogundimu explained that her children have exhausted their resources trying to care for her, leaving them unable to support themselves.

She admitted that she had initially resisted seeking public help but now has no other option.

“My children have also spent all they have. My children are now exhausting their income on me. They can no longer care for themselves, but I thank God for blessing me with my children. I had refused to seek help from the public, but as it is now, I don’t have any option other than to do it.”

The actress, who has been in Nollywood for 35 years, lamented being sidelined in the industry and pleaded for forgiveness from colleagues she may have offended.

“I don’t usually get jobs. I have called my colleagues in the industry to beg them for movie roles, but none of them did. Please, if I offended anyone in the industry, please forgive me. I use God to beg you… I beg you in the name of this profession to please forgive me if there’s anyone that I offended because it wasn’t like this before.”

Ogundimu concluded her appeal with a plea to Nigerians:

“I know people will bully me and some will help me. I just have to cry out for help so that I can survive this deadly disease because I don’t have anything left. Nigerians, please have mercy on me. I just want to be healed. The pain is severe. I’m a single mother of three. I’m a widow. I lost my husband in 2012.”

Watch Omotunde Apinke Ogundimu's interview below:

Netizens react to Actress Omotunde's video interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

wumitoriola said:

"Ha aunty Motunde😢."

officialadesanyatoyosi said:

"Helper will locate you ma.. thanks for all you do @biolabayo1."

afolashade_171703 said:

"Saw her in luth yesterday at cancer center the pain is really to much on her she was crying like a baby yesterday I was just saying sorry ma to her. I pray to god to heal you nd to all cancer fighter."

lovely2805_herbalcure said:

"God please come through for her 🙏."

thefirstladyomorewa said:

"Ha my aunty😢😢aunt Motunde full of Joy ,may GOD come through and rescue you ma ❤️."

Actress Omotunde Apinke Ogundimu reveals painful health battle and cries for assistance. Credit: @omotunde_apinke_ogundimu

Source: Instagram

Destiny Etiko calls for help over colleague's health

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood star Destiny Etiko has made a heartfelt plea for assistance on behalf of her colleague, Nkachukwu Anijekwu, who is currently battling cancer.

Etiko shared a video of the ailing actress, Cynthia (Nkachukwu Anijekwu), where she opened up about her painful journey with the illness.

In the emotional clip, Cynthia revealed her challenges. She explained that her condition has worsened, requiring radiation and further surgery, which her family can no longer afford. Fighting back tears, she pleaded:

Source: Legit.ng