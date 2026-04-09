A Nigerian lady has shown off the solar generator she bought amid a power outage and fears of national grid collapse

The young lady shared a video in which she showed the moment she removed it from the big box it came in

Many people who watched the video took to the comment section to ask her important questions

A Nigerian lady brags on social media as she buys a brand-new solar generator over fears of a national grid collapse and mentions the amount she paid.

The young lady listed some of the benefits of the solar generator as she sends a message to those who are not using solar in their homes or do not have a solar generator.

Young Nigerian woman shares video of new solar generator purchase. Photo Source: Tiktok/1bennie

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady buys solar generator, flaunts it

The video shows her unboxing the solar generator and the carton it came in.

In her message to Nigerians at the beginning of the TikTok video, she said:

"Hi guys, watch me unbox our adult purchase. If you don't have this as an adult in Nigeria, sorry for you."

As she said this, she shared a video of the solar generator on her page, and several individuals took to the comments section to ask questions.

A user, @yourproductboss, begged her to give a review of the product.

The lady, @1bennie, responded as she listed the qualities of the solar generator.

She wrote:

"It’s very good, it charges fast, lasts long, it’s able to carry a lot of electrical load. But if you don’t usually have light at all, I’d not advise you to buy it because you need to charge it, unless you want to buy a solar panel."

Nigerian lady shows off solar generator amid fears of national grid collapse. Photo Source: Tiktok/1bennie

Source: TikTok

Lady reveals cost of solar generator

Another user asked her the cost of the complete package, and she responded:

@spaisaestheticstudio wrote:

"Please what is the complete package costing like? Can you help break it down with panel size and cost. Does it power AC?"

@1bennie responded:

"It doesn’t power AC, or rather, I haven’t tried, but I don’t think it does. The solar generator itself is 850k; I didn’t get panels."

She also added a description to the viral TikTok video:

"National grid is down again, but e no get where e touch.

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got solar power for her house after months of no electricity and spending N800,000 on fuel. She shared on social media that since December 6, 2025, her lights have never gone off. She said she was tired of using fuel and wanted electricity that works all the time.

Lady spends N3.8 million on solar setup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady has turned to solar energy to enjoy 24/7 electricity at home. In a video shared on TikTok, she was seen comfortably under a duvet with her air conditioner and fridge running, all powered by her solar setup.

The lady explained that she installed solar for two main reasons: she wanted a constant 24-hour power supply, and she wanted to avoid the mental stress caused by noisy generators.

Source: Legit.ng