A young Nigerian businesswoman has revealed the solar system she bought amid constant blackouts in the country that affect her business

The young lady revealed in the video the total amount she spent on the purchase of the solar system and also shared a video of the installation

Many individuals who came across her video congratulated her after seeing the multiple batteries she bought

A Nigerian businesswoman has purchased a 7kVA solar inverter with multiple panels as a result of the constant power outage in the country, and mentioned the total amount it cost her.

She said this in the video, which contains a caption that displays the amount.

Nigerian lady goes viral after revealing cost of her new solar system for business. Photo Source: Tiktok/kellas_cake

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady installs 7kVA solar inverter

The video showed the face of the young Nigerian lady, who owns a cake and pastries business.

She explained in the clip that she was using a 3kVA solar inverter, but has just purchased a new one.

The TikTok video showed a man lifting the solar panels and some engineers inside the house installing the batteries.

The caption of the clip reads:

"Owning this type of business and not having constant light can be really frustrating, so I decided to upgrade from 3kVA to 7kVA inverter."

Young Nigerian lady buys solar system amid constant blackouts, shares installation video. Photo Source: Tiktok/kellas_cake

Source: TikTok

Also, in the video posted by @kellas_cake, she shared the location where the solar batteries were installed and the final process.

The caption of the video at the beginning of the clip reads:

"Come with me to upgrade my solar inverter worth 2.5 million for my business."

Many people took to the comment section of her post after seeing the video to celebrate with her.

Reactions as lady purchases solar inverter

just_blessin wrote:

"My madam…I don pack my things Dey come oo..heat too much."

CAKE VENDOR IN EKSU&IT ENVIRO added:

"Congratulations stranger I tap in your blessings that’s what I need right nau."

QUEEN CINDY April 4 BD said:

"Congratulations big woman."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man shared his experience with a 1kVA solar inverter he bought three years ago. He revealed the amount he paid for the inverter and estimated that he had saved nearly 3 million Naira by not spending on fuel during that time. The man urged Nigerians to invest in solar inverters to enjoy constant electricity.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian crypto expert shared his positive experience after installing solar energy in his home. Showing off his neatly installed 15kWh lithium battery, he said his home now enjoys constant electricity and cool rooms without relying on the national grid.

Man shares cost of installing solar panels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared a breakdown of how much he spent to install solar electricity at his home. He revealed the materials he used, including the solar battery, wires, and other supplies, as well as the 10,000 Naira he paid the electrician for the installation.

The video, which showed his two-panel setup as a temporary solution, sparked reactions from netizens, many of whom shared questions and experiences about using solar power at home.

Source: Legit.ng