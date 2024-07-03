A Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Uyo Akwa Ibom state with a degree in mathematics

Her story is trending online after she shared her degree certificate on X and people saw that she made a first-class

Victoria Idobo said she was happy that her journey at UNIUYO ended with first-class honours in mathematics

A Nigerian lady achieved a first-class degree in mathematics after studying at the University of Uyo.

The UNIUYO graduate took to X to share her degree certificate after she received it from the Akwa Ibom-based school.

Victoria bagged a first-class from UNIUYO. Photo credit: X/Victoria Idobo.

Source: Twitter

Victoria Idobo celebrated her graduation, noting that she was grateful for the support she received from friends and family when she was a student at UNIUYO.

Victoria also congratulated herself for achieving first-class in mathematics, a feat described by many as exemplary.

She wrote:

"It's now official! B.Sc in Mathematics with First Class Honours! I am particularly excited to have set and achieved this goal. I am grateful for all the support from friends and family. Congratulations to me!"

A lot of X users congratulated Victoria, noting that she had raised the bar notches higher.

See her post below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady bags first-class honours in mathematics

@frekecletus said:

"Is there a connection now? Congratulations dear."

@Iamdomi3 reacted:

"Congratulations. But I really don't understand why people go all out to study mathematics."

@rebecca_uduk said:

"Congratulations Vicky. I want to be like you when I grow up oh."

@OHPRIVO said:

"Congratulations get your transcript and reach out. You have done your part. Let Yale and Harvard do their parts."

@AdeyemiSijuwade said:

"Congratulations on your well-deserved success Vicky."

@TheJamesPopoola commented:

"Congratulations to you, Victoria."

@humble080i said:

"Congrats Victoria, first class for maths no be child’s play."

@RealityEmma said:

"Congratulations Vicky, you'll go places! This is a big feat!"

Another lady bags first-class in mathematics

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady successfully completed her studies and bagged a master's degree in mathematics.

On the day of her graduation, the lady rocked a beautiful native attire, which made her stand out from other graduands.

She said she is called the Iyalaje of mathematics, and many Nigerians have praised her for achieving the feat.

Source: Legit.ng