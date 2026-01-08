Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinal match between Nigeria and Algeria, a man with an impressive football match predicting ability has publicly shared his prediction of the game

The man became a viral sensation for correctly predicting the outcomes of 15 AFCON matches, including all the games in the Round of 16

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will lock horns with the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Saturday, January 10 at the Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean with an elite football predicting skill, has made public his prediction of what would happen in the AFCON quarterfinal match involving Nigeria and Algeria on Saturday, January 10, at the Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Recall that Amadu had correctly predicted the results of 15 AFCON games, including all the matches in the just-concluded Round of 16 of the ongoing tournament.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicts the outcome of the Nigeria versus Algeria AFCON quarterfinal clash. Photo Credit: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

Source: Facebook

AFCON quarterfinal matches: Man predicts results

In a Facebook post on Thursday, January 8, Amadu stated that the match between Nigeria and Algeria would be a decent one.

He described it as a showdown between the tournament's best defense and best attack, tipping the match to be dramatic.

Amadu further predicted both teams scoring, but noted that the Super Eagles will eventually carry the day in regular time, ruling out the possibility of the match going into extra-time.

"Algeria VS Nigeria.

"This is one decent match we will watch. The best defense against the best attack. It will deliver drama. The Desert Foxes will concede for the first time in this tournament. I see both teams scoring but the one with the most formidable attack will outscore the other. It's a win in regular time for the star-studded Super Eagles side. Éric Sékou Chelle and his boys will be in the Semis."

For other AFCON quarterfinal fixtures, he predicted Senegal's victory against Mali, Cameroon to defeat Morocco, and Ivory Coast to win Egypt.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicts a victory for Nigeria in its AFCON quarterfinal match against Algeria. Photo Credit: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

Source: Facebook

See his full predictions of the AFCON quarterfinal matches below:

AFCON quarterfinal matches: Reactions trail man's predictions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's predictions below:

Marie Clare said:

"Nice one.

"Let’s see how it goes.

"Though I see Morocco ahead for the lions."

Ibrahim Musa said:

"Great analysis.

"Looking forward to it."

Zoey Zoey said:

"It must come to pass for Nigeria,Amen."

Michael Temitayo Alewi said:

"My thoughts exactly."

Sonia Loveth Vine said:

"Nice prediction let's watch and see how it will end."

Prince Adeniyi Emanuel said:

"May God bring your vision to perfection by His mercy."

Oluwabusuyi Àjàyí said:

"What a great analysis as usual, wishing all the teams the best of luck. Most importantly, the Super Eagles of Nigeria."

AFCON: Man predicts Nigeria vs Algeria match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man with seven correct predictions had shared the outcome of the Nigeria versus Algeria AFCON quarterfinal match.

Speaking about Nigeria versus Algeria clash, he weighed the World Cup qualifiers matches of both teams, admitting that Nigeria had a disappointing run while Algeria were unbeaten and booked a spot in the global tournament, unlike their West African opponents.

However, both sides are the only teams to have won all their games in the ongoing AFCON and Hymar believes their quarterfinal clash would be the highlight of all quarterfinal matches.

Source: Legit.ng