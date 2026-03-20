A young lady who is a teacher in a school in Nigeria has gone viral after exposing a student

The teacher explained in the viral video what she found in an examination script while marking it

She posted what she saw on social media, and people who came across the post are talking about it

A Nigerian teacher has gone viral after she discovered a letter a student wrote to her with money attached to his exam script.

The young lady posted this on her social media page, and several individuals who came across the post shared their thoughts about the student’s act.

Teacher shares video of what she found in student’s exam script. Photo Source: Tiktok/genz_teacha

Source: TikTok

Teacher finds unusual object in exam paper

@genz_teacha attached a caption to the viral post that better explains the incident.

The caption read:

"You marked an external exam and saw something crazy."

As the TikTok video plays, the lady showed some clips of her marking and eventually a note written to her by a student, who then directed her to check another script where she found a naira note.

The note, or letter, written to the teacher by the student read:

"Dear sweet examiner, please check my practical paper."

After seeing the instructions, the teacher proceeded to check the other paper and found money inside.

She also showed another note written inside an answer sheet by another student.

After seeing all these, @genz_teacha recorded what she saw and posted it on social media with the description:

"Nothing we no go see. Make I use am buy coke first, cool down my temperature! Wait for the second 1."

Her TikTok post got the attention of many individuals who took to the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as teacher exposes student

Jeny_fa added:

"Use am calm down first."

Tribal chief said:

"I'm the owner of the script."

Sofss said:

"Such a sweet student."

favour shared:

"i didn't see wat he wrote clearly."

Mena Meals stressed:

"This one go too block courses for university."

Avora💜||The real black&white shated:

"Omo then I would write a letter to the examiner."

JoshblaQ noted:

"E write something still add funds😂, no sha fail am oo."

verifiedpheelz noted:

"Make this student pass abeg."

Esan Ebenezer Ifeoluwa Mr-E said:

"Give that student A the student know him way."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian student shared her disappointment after failing an examination despite studying very hard. In a TikTok video, she explained that she had prepared for days but still got a low grade. Because of the result, she vowed not to study hard for any future exams.

Nigerian student shines in German University exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian student in Germany went viral after scoring 1.3 in a big 11-credit exam. Her teacher said it was the highest score anyone had ever gotten in the class.

The student said she was very nervous before the exam and promised herself she would only share the result if she did well.

Source: Legit.ng