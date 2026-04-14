A Nigerian man reacted to the recent offer by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere regarding his adopted daughter

The apostle had listed several mouthwatering benefits to be enjoyed by whoever came forward to marry the autistic lady

Reacting to this, the young man urged his fellow men to express interest in the lady and not feel ashamed to come forward

A Nigerian man commented on a marriage proposal that was made public by a popular apostle, Chibuzor Chinyere, concerning his adopted child.

The church leader had outlined attractive incentives for any suitor who agreed to wed the young lady, who had autism.

Man reacts to Apostle Chibuzor's offer

The post drew attention online and sparked reactions from members of the public.

A Nigerian man @Konwi Tamnyegia Destiny on Facebook, described the development as an opportunity that would not remain available for long.

He claimed that men were already showing interest in the lady while he was writing.

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries had announced his desire to arrange a marriage for one of his adopted daughters.

The lady was identified as Chiemeka Chibuzor, aged 21, and it was stated that she could speak and hear properly despite her condition.

Konwi noted that the cleric required the prospective husband to be young, stressing that the man should not be elderly or have any form of disability.

He alleged that the benefits attached to the union included a salary for life, although overseas holidays were excluded because the country was considered a pleasant place to stay.

A permanent home would be provided and constructed in the names of both partners.

Staff from the ministry would carry out unannounced visits to monitor her treatment and ensure she was not mistreated.

Konwi encouraged interested men to act quickly, stating that such opportunities did not last and that they should not feel embarrassed about it.

He claimed that men were already sending direct messages to express interest.

In his words:

"Another Offer has just landed and it won't last. Guys are rushing as I type this. Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) is giving out another of his adopted daughter for marriage. Her name is Chiemeka CHIBUZOR. She is a 21years autistic girl that can talk and can hear well. Note: the man that must marry her must be a young man (emphasis on young so you can perform na me add this one ooo), not old and not disabled in any form.

"Life time salary, but no foreign vacation because Nigeria is a sweet place to be. Free house forever, which will be built with names of both of you. Regular unplanned supervision visit by OPM staff (and me KTD) to be sure she is not maltreated badly. And many other hidden benefit. Grabb now, offer no dey last. Don't be ashamed of this offer ooo. Guys are hitting DM as we speak."

Reactions as man speaks about Apostle Chibuzor's offer

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Zorbari said:

"Daddy G.O no dey give up fine girls and boys wey dey OPM for marriage. I'm beginning to see this as mockery, cos if we dey country where things dey work, en no go dey do this thing."

Mimi said:

"Lebari Romanus Barimene I missed the last opportunity our G.O offered, before I could summit myself the opportunity has Slipped off. My Dearest President pls don’t let his opportunity pass you by."

Francis said:

"Ataisi Sunday Owaji, this is a life time opportunity. Take your destiny in your own hands na."

Bright Monday added:

"Over to you that said u can do anything for money."

See the post below:

OPM woman speaks about her autistic husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who married Aboy Chibuzor, the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, spoke about their relationship.

In a video on Instagram, she revealed the affectionate term she now uses for him after they got married in church.

Source: Legit.ng