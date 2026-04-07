A Nigerian woman grabbed people's attention online after a video showed her praying over a creature she saw in her kitchen

The video, posted on social media, shows what the creature looks like and gives a look into her kitchen, where she was afraid to enter

Many individuals who came across the post took to the comment page to mention the name of the creature and speak about the woman

A woman is seen in a trending video praying passionately and speaking in tongues after she discovered a scary-looking creature in her kitchen.

The video, which shows the said creature, has gone viral online, with many people talking about how the creature looks and some even mentioning its name.

Viral video shows woman speaking in tongues over creature in kitchen. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/empress1538, Getty Images/Igor Alecsander

Source: Getty Images

Woman sees strange creature in the kitchen

At the beginning of the video, the voice of a woman is heard as she shouts and calls on the Holy Ghost to attack the said creature.

The TikTok video contains a caption that explains the incident in detail.

The caption reads:

"My aunt saw an owl in the kitchen."

As the video plays, the kitchen is shown, and the creature's face is clearly seen almost at the end of the video.

The voice of the woman in the viral video posted by @empress1538 can be heard as she says:

"I reject you, anywhere you're coming from, I reject you. Holy Ghost fire, I reject you. Fire of God will destroy you; He will destroy you by fire."

Woman goes viral after praying in tongues at scary creature in kitchen. Photo Source: Tiktok/empress1538

Source: TikTok

The description of the video added that the woman could be heard speaking in tongues due to the creature she saw.

The description reads:

"Na once she start to pray in tongues but on a serious note, who told them that all owls are their village people sent to monitor them? Cause growing up, I saw them as exotic birds."

As the clip trends, many people who came across the video took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman sees creature in the kitchen

Anita Ochekwu stressed:

"How did the owl get there? it's kind of creepy."

Loveth Williams noted:

"Owl is not a good bird."

Tilda Henry shared:

"What if the bird is ordinary bird."

GREATNESS wrote:

"The owl just Dey wonder, all this excitement for me."

JENNi noted:

"Am I the only one that did not find it funny like it’s scary."

@momma is toxic added:

"What is funny owl is not a good thing for."

Bîg áye said:

"This bird wey follow me sleep for room last year due to rainfall, no b everything be evil."

Pweety Psycho Rare Gem wrote:

"It's actually harmless just looking for shelter."

𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖎𝖓𝖌 shared:

"I dnt know but this is not just an owl."

Success added:

"Am I the only one that doesn’t like the face of this bird."

Peaceful Peace noted:

"I rebuke every negativity from this video."

Big Mimi noted:

"Wetin weak me na the calmness of the owl"

Hairstylist in Abuja|Lokogoma

"The bird is really creepy its head can turn 360."

JUST BEAUTIFUL said:

"Am I the only one that thinks that owls are cute or am I becoming abnormal?? but how e later get out abeg???

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a woman scared many people online after a strange animal came into her house at night. She shared a video showing the animal with brown patches and dark eyes, sitting near a high window and looking at her.

Woman spots snake at her gate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a woman got people talking on social media after she saw a snake at her gate. She shared a video showing the snake in her compound.

People in the comments were scared and shocked, and some shared their own stories about snakes. Some said the snake was harmless, while others said they would kill it if they saw it.

Source: Legit.ng