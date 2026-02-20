A woman got many people talking on social media after she posted a video of a creature she saw at her gate

The creature she saw could be seen moving, and she mentioned that it had been in the compound for a while

She mentioned the name of the creature in the viral post, and people took to the comments to react

A woman spoke out after she spotted a deadly creature on the gate of her compound in a video which has grabbed attention online.

The woman is heard speaking and shows the video, which she zoomed in to have a clear view of the said creature, and also mentioned its name.

Woman spots deadly creature

In the video she shared on her page @star_shines42, she added a caption which explained that she saw a snake and included the video to back her claims.

The caption reads:

"The snake is living rent-free in our compound."

As the video plays, she could also be heard describing the snake she saw in the video, which she later posted online.

She said in the TikTok clip:

"If you see it when it came inside. See it, the head is green."

The creature she saw and mentioned caught the attention of many people, who took to the comment page to speak.

Reactions as woman spots dangerous creature

BIG GYAL SLAYER added:

"if green snake is harmless, Dem y d popular adage of"green snake under green grass"I'm confused o."

Emem stressed:

"Sister I think it appears to water children,I used to see it a lot in my compound too and it appeared under my pillow way back during my traditional."

Oluchi added:

"I use because of snakes pack out from my formal nah everyday we Dey kill e Dey show I move out asap."

SusanDaniel wrote:

"All of u saying don't kill it is harmless, go and touch it na 😂😂 make una dey play."

Omagold shated:

"I know fit sleep again oooo for house 😭😭😭 snake up and down for my fyp."

Emmy!!Deraa!!Excel!!! added:

"Omoo you people should watch prophet Abel T BOMA revelation video post on TikTok concerning this. it has start manifesting."

Linda Kanda shared:

"I can never accept snakes has blessings if I see any one na killing direct.. I can sleep comfortable in that house again."

ConfettiCatering added:

"I’m sure you’ve heard of green mamba… my point is some green snakes are harmful."

Aba hair vendor said:

"God create something talk say em dey ha*full, go ahead talk say em go att*ack human and human go att*ck am, una come wan change God's word? nawa."

