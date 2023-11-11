In a surprising TikTok video, a user with the handle @pethealer1225 documented a mysterious encounter

According to the TikTok user, an unknown animal had appeared in her home at night and this caused a mild drama

The perplexing situation left many netizens puzzled as they tried their best to identify the mysterious creature

A TikTok user identified as @pethealer1225 shared a video capturing an unexpected encounter with an unidentified animal.

The strange animal had somehow made its way into her home during the night without anyone intercepting it.

Lady displays strange creature she found in her room Photo credit: @pethealer1225/TikTok, ROBERTO SCHMIDT/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: UGC

Drama as strange animal breaks into lady's home

The video showcased the perplexing situation, leaving viewers curious about the origin and nature of the creature.

The animal which had brown patches on its body with very dark eyes hung on the road of a high window and stared at the occupant of the house with full gaze.

Reactions as lady shares video of strange animal in her home

Netizens flooded the comments section with speculations as they attempted to identify the mysterious animal.

@Luna Zee reacted:

“Slow loris, super cute but has a flesh-rotting venom bite.”

@nana said:

“Now where in the world do you live to have a slow loris in your room.”

@FawnSilva said:

“That baby is a Slow Loris they are nocturnal not out in daylight.”

@Skitten Says reacted:

“Why is there a slow loris in your house???”

@Rosegold said:

“I was today years old when heard of a slow loris.”

@Moriah St. Louis said:

“Very uncomfy after googling a slow loris.”

@TrixieTrini reacted:

“I'm sure this is Australia. TikTok has successfully taken this country/continent off my travel list.”

@joyoussss_ said:

“Where are you for this to be in your house??”

Watch the video below:

