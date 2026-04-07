A video showing the moment Blessing CEO appeared on a live TV interview about her alleged cancer diagnosis has gone viral

A lawyer on the show spoke about her claim and her alleged medical report, sharing what would happen if people who donated decided to sue her

A two-time breast cancer survivor has reacted to Blessing CEO's claim as she shared her emotional breast cancer journey

Content creator and self-acclaimed relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, recently appeared on a live TV show to respond to the controversy surrounding her cancer claim.

As controversy deepens, a two-time breast cancer survivor shared her heartbreaking experience and reacted to Blessing CEO's claim.

A 2-time breast cancer survivor reacts to Blessing CEO's claim, shares experience. Photo: @survivor_iyanu

Source: Instagram

During an interview on Arise News on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Blessing maintained that her doctor informed her she had Stage 4 cancer. She also presented a medical report, which turned out to be the same viral document that a family was calling her out for.

A popular Nigerian lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who was also present during the interview, advised Blessing CEO amid her controversial cancer case on live TV, following the inconsistencies noticed by a doctor on the show.

Multiple reports have cast doubts on Blessing CEO's cancer claim, and this was further helped by findings that the medical report she posted online allegedly belonged to someone else.

Breast cancer survivor reacts to Blessing CEO's claim

On her Instagram page, @survivor_iyanu shared her heartbreaking experience with cancer and shared how she felt about Blessing CEO's claim.

She said in her Instagram post:

"There are some things you don’t use for clout. Breast cancer is one of them. As a 2-time breast cancer survivor of 11 years, I can tell you this, there is NOTHING trendy about that journey. The diagnosis alone can break you. The treatment, the fear, the uncertainty, the financial burden… it’s a battle that leaves scars you carry for life.

"So watching someone like Blessing CEO allegedly use breast cancer as a tool for attention and lifestyle funding is not just disappointing, it is deeply triggering and insensitive. Do you know what it feels like to beg for your life? I do.

"I remember coming online, asking for help just to survive, to travel for treatment and to get surgery done. Nights filled with tears. The emotional weight of going from being a giver to someone who had to ask… it humbles you in ways words cannot explain.

"Meanwhile, there are REAL people out there right now: • struggling to afford chemotherapy • praying for funds for surgery • silently battling fear and pain.This kind of behavior damages trust and makes it harder for genuine patients to get help. It sets the entire breast cancer community back.

"If this is true, then accountability is not optional. An apology is necessary. And every kobo raised under false pretence should be returned. Breast cancer is not content. It is not a trend. It is people’s lives. Let’s do better as a society."

A 2-time breast cancer survivor sends deep message to Blessing CEO as she shares touching experience. Photo: @survivor_iyanu

Source: Instagram

Lawyer reacts to Blessing CEO's cancer claim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had weighed in on the viral issue of influencer Blessing CEO, who allegedly altered and used the medical report of a cancer patient.

The Nigerian lawyer who spoke about the situation listed the jail term that awaited the influencer if found guilty of three criminal offences relating to her actions.

Source: Legit.ng