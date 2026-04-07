OPM pastor offers N1m to who would take care of daughter, speaks about Aboy

As controversy trailed the wedding of the OPM founder’s autistic son to a mother of three, the pastor has shared another offer

Apostle Chibuzor of OPM shared the story of one of his adopted children and shared why she couldn't stay in his home

He opened up about how he met the girl, her character, and the similarity she shared with his newlywed autistic son, Aboy

A wave of controversy has hit social media following the wedding of the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

A week later, the apostle announced a N1 million offer for a person who will take care of one of his adopted daughters. Affiong Chibuzor.

Apostle Chibuzor offers N1million and other offers to someone who would take care of girl. Photo: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

The marriage between Aboy and the woman went viral online and ignited heated discussion, with many observers expressing joy over the union while others questioned some aspects of the arrangement and shared differing opinions.

Monetary gifts and other mouth-watering gifts were awarded to the woman for agreeing to marry the autistic man.

OPM pastor offers N1m for girl's caregiver

On his Facebook page, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere put up an offer of N1million for whoever would take care of a girl he had adopted.

He mentioned how the girl came to him and listed the character of the girl, sharing why he wanted to give her out to someone.

According to him, the 13-year-old girl was placed in nursery school over her inability to read and write.

The pastor said:

"She’s always a loner. She doesn’t have a friend. She sometimes have sudden outburst of aggression… She always sad, on her own, and very moody. She’ll need a home when it's only her or only her and one person. She can’t stay with this crowd."

According to the pastor, other children in his home always bullied the girl as they used to bully Aboy when he was with him.:

He stated that a relative of Affiong had reached out to him to take care of the girl, but he still insisted on giving the N1million to the relative and still cater for her education.

Watch his Facebook video below:

Reactions trail pastor's offer for adopted child

Kate Ubong Steven said:

"The best father everyone could ask for. May God almighty keep protecting you. Thank you so much daddy."

Rachel Mma said:

"My friend is a TTC mother and she has been looking for an opportunity like this to have a child and the woman is from Akwaibom and also a devoted christian."

Chi Chi said:

"I will take care of her like my own daughter is only one boy I have as a widow and my son is living with you my king and am thinking of doppthing a baby girl immediately my son travel back to aboard again. Is only God Almighty that will reward you My KING HRM you will live long to eat the fruits of your labour because of Jesus Christ Amen."

OPM pastor offers N1m to who would take care of daughter, speaks about Aboy. Photo: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Source: Facebook

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng