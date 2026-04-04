A young man who was sponsored by OPM pastor shares his experience in an interview with content creator, Lucky Udu

Apostle Chibuzor of OPM is trending over his decision to marry off his adopted autistic son to a woman who had three children

As controversy surrounded the marriage, Lucky Udu visited the pastor's house and spoke with one of his beneficiaries

A young Nigerian man shared his experience about how he was sponsored to Cyprus by Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

The pastor gained virality after marrying off his autistic adopted son, Aboy, to a mother of three children.

A man sponsored by the OPM pastor to study in Cyprus shares his experience. Photo: Lucky Udu

Source: Facebook

The marriage between Aboy and the woman went viral online and ignited heated discussion, with many observers expressing joy over the union while others questioned some aspects of the arrangement and shared differing opinions.

Monetary gifts and other mouth-watering gifts were awarded to the woman for agreeing to marry the autistic man.

Man sponsored by OPM pastor shares experience

Following the viral wedding, content creator Lucky Udu visited the apostle's house to get more information concerning his charity works.

Recall that back in 2023, Apostle Chibuzor also trended for sponsoring two young men known as Happy Boys to Cyprus for education.

Another young man, who was also sponsored by the pastor, spoke to Lucky Udu about how he came across the pastor who sponsored him abroad.

The video was captioned:

"How many of you remember Happy Boys? This guy was also one of the students sent to Cyprus to study."

Watch the Facebook video here:

Reactions trail video of OPM pastor's beneficiary

Rep Guy Oluwatobi Akinmosin said:

"OPM pastor na modern day father Abraham."

Oluwagbenga Akinloa said:

"I share everyday experiences that reveal how truly people are: sometimes the way people talk to you is not about you… It's a reflection of where they’re coming from."

Goodness Onuh said:

"Where are those unhappy boys now I don remember self."

Iniabasi Bassey said:

"Una de do like una no see our Pastort belle. OPM please workout oooooo."

Ozo Ebube Ugo said:

"My brother Udu. Am a member of this church I came to that church 2023 with tears. My first time meeting him he blessed my passport pray for me that didn't end there. He gave me connection. My first travel to china for a business trip was him. When doctor Jesus bless me with new trucks he was so happy for me. Today I have over 4 HOWO TRUCKS. This man is a good man he have a heart of gold. God bless you daddy. I love U father."

OPM pastor trends after marrying off autistic son to mother of three. Photo: OPM

Source: Facebook

In a related story, Apostle Chibuzor announced that he had changed Aboy's name days after his marriage, revealing the new name of the autistic man.

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

Source: Legit.ng