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Man Sponsored By OPM Pastor to Study in Cyprus Just Like Happy Boys Shares Experience, Sparks Buzz
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Man Sponsored By OPM Pastor to Study in Cyprus Just Like Happy Boys Shares Experience, Sparks Buzz

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • A young man who was sponsored by OPM pastor shares his experience in an interview with content creator, Lucky Udu
  • Apostle Chibuzor of OPM is trending over his decision to marry off his adopted autistic son to a woman who had three children
  • As controversy surrounded the marriage, Lucky Udu visited the pastor's house and spoke with one of his beneficiaries

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A young Nigerian man shared his experience about how he was sponsored to Cyprus by Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

The pastor gained virality after marrying off his autistic adopted son, Aboy, to a mother of three children.

An OPM pastor trends after marrying off autistic son to mother of three
A man sponsored by the OPM pastor to study in Cyprus shares his experience. Photo: Lucky Udu
Source: Facebook

The marriage between Aboy and the woman went viral online and ignited heated discussion, with many observers expressing joy over the union while others questioned some aspects of the arrangement and shared differing opinions.

Monetary gifts and other mouth-watering gifts were awarded to the woman for agreeing to marry the autistic man.

Read also

Apostle Chibuzor of OPM's personal residence housing over 500 children, luxury cars draws reactions

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Man sponsored by OPM pastor shares experience

Following the viral wedding, content creator Lucky Udu visited the apostle's house to get more information concerning his charity works.

Recall that back in 2023, Apostle Chibuzor also trended for sponsoring two young men known as Happy Boys to Cyprus for education.

Another young man, who was also sponsored by the pastor, spoke to Lucky Udu about how he came across the pastor who sponsored him abroad.

The video was captioned:

"How many of you remember Happy Boys? This guy was also one of the students sent to Cyprus to study."

Watch the Facebook video here:

Reactions trail video of OPM pastor's beneficiary

Rep Guy Oluwatobi Akinmosin said:

"OPM pastor na modern day father Abraham."

Oluwagbenga Akinloa said:

"I share everyday experiences that reveal how truly people are: sometimes the way people talk to you is not about you… It's a reflection of where they’re coming from."

Read also

Rare video shows viral autistic OPM member and new wife attending event after wedding, sparks buzz

Goodness Onuh said:

"Where are those unhappy boys now I don remember self."

Iniabasi Bassey said:

"Una de do like una no see our Pastort belle. OPM please workout oooooo."

Ozo Ebube Ugo said:

"My brother Udu. Am a member of this church I came to that church 2023 with tears. My first time meeting him he blessed my passport pray for me that didn't end there. He gave me connection. My first travel to china for a business trip was him. When doctor Jesus bless me with new trucks he was so happy for me. Today I have over 4 HOWO TRUCKS. This man is a good man he have a heart of gold. God bless you daddy. I love U father."
A man sponosred by OPM pastor to study in Cyprus shares experience
OPM pastor trends after marrying off autistic son to mother of three. Photo: OPM
Source: Facebook

In a related story, Apostle Chibuzor announced that he had changed Aboy's name days after his marriage, revealing the new name of the autistic man.

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Read also

Wife of autistic OPM member Aboy guides him as he eats, video trends as people notice changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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