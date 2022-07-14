Founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, recently reacted to Aguba's weird demand

The controversial nollywood actor had insisted on getting married to a woman from Israel who has never known any man

Reacting to this, apostle Chibuzor stated that if the actor refuses to be helped, he will send him back to where he came from

Popular Nigerian pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere, has vowed to distance himself from nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba, if he refuses to comply with his terms.

This is coming days after the kind-hearted pastor offered assistance to the veteran actor who was rendered homeless.

Apostle Chibuzor had also promised to get a wife for the actor who in turn insisted on getting a wife from Isreal.

OPM pastor says he will send Aguba back Photo Credit: @Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on Facebook, the preacher said;

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“His life was disorganized. What I want to do is to rearrange his life, to help him achieve all the things he couldn’t all this years in Nollywood, I want to help him archive it. He has no wife, no children. Now, I called the widows under my care who I gave free houses and scholarships to their children but none agreed to marry him except only one woman who accepted. Others said the man is too old.

The woman said, I can stay with him, then we can open business and run it together and have kids together. But he’s saying he doesn’t want that. So, I want the whole world to see that what I promised. I even went ahead to do more. I gave him full furnished house. I gave him fully furnished house

A wife. I will pay the bride price, I will do the whole wedding, I will invite the actors in Nollywood, it’s going to be a big wedding. Start a business for them. Since he’s a comedian, I will assist him in getting some actors, do a movie and make him the prime actor of the movie. That will make him go back to Nollywood again. But if he decline, if he doesn’t accept this, then there is nothing else I can do. I will just give you people transport to take him back to where you pick him up from.

He said, he wants to marry from Israel… I’m going to bring a doctor. He will rehabilitate his brain because poverty can make somebody run mad. And also, during the process of rehabilitation, we’ll be praying for him.”

Nigerians react to the video

Lovelyn Egwunda said:

"Opm thank you so much you have did more than your promised . The man is mentally instability. Man God continue bless you abundantly in Jesus name."

Paul Whizzman stated:

"A lady from Isreal... ikegwuru."

Austin Odogwu reacted:

"Imagine you want a virgn from Isreal."

Prosper Emmy added:

"He want to marry a vrgin from Israel."

Nnenna Oguzo remarked:

"Church Agbasaa."

Nothing wey Musa no go see for gate: Reactions as Kenneth Aguba declares intentions to marry a vrgin from Israel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a homeless actor, Kenneth Aguba, who just got a lovely new shelter, Keneth Aguba got people talking with his latest declaration.

The veteran thespian declared that he is ready to marry a vrgin and not just anyone but the one from Isreal.

The statement sparked funny reactions on social media, with many suggesting that he should continue dreaming.

Source: Legit.ng