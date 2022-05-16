The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries identified as Apostle Chubzor Gift Chinyere has offered to help late Deborah Samuel's family relocate to Port Harcourt

The philanthropist has also offered a new home to the family, assuring that they won't pay house rent forever

He also spoke about getting a new job for the slain student's dad and opening a shop for her mother, Alheri Emmanuel

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the general overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), has sought help in reaching the family of late Deborah Samuel as he made open his desire to assist them.

The pastor made this appeal via his verified Facebook page on Monday, May 16 in reaction to the parents' vow not to have any of their kids go to school again following the murder of their eldest daughter.

He offered her siblings scholarships. Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, The Nation

Source: Facebook

Pastor Chibuzor spells out his plans for them

The kindhearted pastor said he would be offering them accommodation in one of his churches' free estates where they won't be required to pay any rent.

While expressing his desire to have them relocated to Port Harcourt, he also offered to give the slain student's siblings automatic scholarships into OPM free schools.

He added that he would get late Debroah's dad a new job and open a shop for her mum. He wrote:

"I just watched a video clip where the parents of Deborah Samuel said they will not be sending there children to school again. GOD FORBID.

"Anyone with there contacts should inform them immediately that I Apostle chibuzor chinyere the general overseas of OPM Church is relocating them to port harcourt.

"They would be staying in one of the OPM free estates were they will never pay rent forever.

"All there children are given automatic scholarship in OPM Free schools.

"I will get the father a job and I also open a shop for the mother.

"Please get in touch with them immediately.

"God bless you.

"Pls continue to share until it get to them."

See his post below:

Social media reactions

Jasika Aniekan said:

"Daddy u are indeed a man after God's heart.

"May God bless u with long life and prosperity."

Chidinma Amaechi said:

"Apostle Chibuzo, You will live long to see your generations upon generations in good health and more wealth in Jesus mighty name Amen."

Chi Chi said:

"My God sent Daddy, the Abraham of our generation, A caring and compassionate Daddy , God is over happy with what you're doing to humanity. More grace upon you sir."

Chukwu Chidi Johnson said:

"I am honest shading tears of joy as I am reading this. May God remember ur kind heart in the day of trouble. God bless u sir. Receive a holy kiss from me and my family. Shalom!"

Late Deborah Samuel's parents say none of their remaining children will go to school again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the bereaved parents of late Deborah Samuel had opened up that none of their remaining kids will ever go to school.

Stating that his family will not seek any redress, Garba noted that he is yet to receive any call or message from the state government on the tragedy, adding that he does not want anything from anyone.

The bereaved middle-aged man lamented the fact that he used all his resources to fund the education of Deborah, the eldest among seven daughters, only for her life to be cut short like this.

Source: Legit.ng