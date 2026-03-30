A young autistic man has gotten married to a beautiful woman after the General overseer of Omega Power Ministry sought a wife for him

Photos from their wedding ceremony were shared on social media, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

While some netizens were in full support of the marriage, others criticised the wedding and shared their opinions in the comments

An autistic man celebrated his wedding after the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry helped him find a life partner.

The event quickly drew massive attention across social media platforms with netizens sharing their thoughts.

Photos from the wedding of Autistic man and wife at OPM. Photo credit: @Omega Power Ministries.

Source: Facebook

Autistic man gets married at OPM

Photos from the ceremony went viral online and ignited heated discussion, with many observers expressing joy over the union while others questioned some aspects of the arrangement and shared differing opinions.

Omega Power Ministries shared details of the occasion on Facebook, presenting the marriage as a great milestone for the groom.

According to the ministry’s post shared by Omega Power Ministries, the church overseer played a direct role in supporting the relationship and ensuring the ceremony took place successfully.

The wedding attracted public interest not only because of the couple but also because of the extensive assistance reportedly provided to help them begin married life.

Information released alongside the wedding photos indicated that the couple received gifts intended to secure their future together.

The church leadership reportedly provided financial support of N10 million for the wedding, accommodation for the newlyweds and plans for an international holiday.

Further assistance was also promised for the future under certain conditions connected to the groom’s wellbeing.

Autistic man ties knot with paid wife at OPM. Photo credit: @Omega Power Ministries.

Source: Facebook

Members of the congregation were also said to have contributed financially, showing collective backing for the couple and reinforcing the ministry’s involvement in the celebration.

The post's caption read:

"Aboy Chibuzor got married today, 29th March 2026! He is marrying a single woman of God. As part of the blessings and support for the couple: ₦10 million wedding gift, Free house, Overseas vacation, ₦20 million after 10 years (if Aboy is still alive) And many more gifts coming. Also, members of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) have shown great support: One member donated ₦1 million. Another donated ₦200,000. Already, miracles have started to happen. Aboy is now feeding himself, without assistance. And I strongly believe that before the next 6 months, God will completely heal him, and he will begin to speak. THERE IS NOTHING GOD CANNOT DO."

Reactions as autistic man gets married

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Soji Alao said:

"If the desirable is not available, the available becomes the desirable. That gender?"

Divine Gold said:

"My subscription na for madam onyi and family I never know they will be an emergency wedding today."

Chidinma Purity wrote:

"Who knows how long the woman have been praying for Marital settlement and wealth anyhow it's. Stop the mockery already and just wish them well. The guy need therapists but them find wife for him. It's well. Congratulations."

Chinelo Peters added:

"Before you comment on an issue or analyze one, make sure you have a grasp of the concept or the issue . We have a non-verbal spectrum of autism. His inability to control his libidoo is part of his disability. You may agree with him having specialized care to cope with the challenges of his autism, instead of being in a non-consenting marriage which he is mentally incapable of undergoing."

See the post below:

Physically challenged man gets married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about Olajide Mayowa Kehinde who was born normal like many other children.

However, at some point in his life, he became physically disabled and could not remember exactly what got him crippled.

Source: Legit.ng