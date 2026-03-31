A young Nigerian lady has shared an update online after filing her tax before the March 31 deadline

She mentioned the day she filed her taxes and shared an important message with her followers

The young Nigerian lady also posted a screenshot showing the message LIRS sent to her email address

A Nigerian lady who filed her tax before the deadline has shared the message the Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) sent to her, and she also passed an important message to people.

The young lady took to her social media page on March 28, 2026, to announce that she had filed her taxes with the Lagos State tax agency, known as the Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS).

Nigerian lady beats tax deadline, posts important message from LIRS. Photo Source: Facebook/Uloma Opurum

Source: Facebook

Lady files taxes before deadline, shares message

After filing her taxes, she received a message, which she later posted on her page.

Uloma Opurum, after completing the process, shared an update about filing her taxes with her followers and urged them to do it immediately.

She wrote:

"Please file your taxes. March 31 is the deadline. The announcement is everywhere on the radio. I did mine 4 days ago on the LIRS website."

After this, Uloma Opurum went to the comment section of her Facebook post to share evidence that she had indeed filed her taxes and received a message from LIRS.

Lady files tax before March 31, shares LIRS message online. Photo Source: Facebook/Uloma Opurum

Source: Facebook

She attached a screenshot, which has been added to this report.

Many individuals who came across her post reacted to her comment and asked questions.

Reactions as lady fils tax

Ohaechesi Chinecherem asked:

"Is this also for people that receive salaries? Even though the company already pays their tax?"

Mkpoikanabasi Andikponkan said:

"Until musa file tax before I file,as long as the north won’t file,make them sha build plenty prison."

Precious Ogee asked:

"Should students/the unemployed file? Also, should it be done based on state of origin or state of residence?"

Onisobelemen Happiness Lawson said:

"What of us that get taxed at work, do we still have to file."

Embrace Jenni added:

"Please am just hearing about this now,what does it mean? Pov- am a salary earner and pays tax before receiving."

Chukwuma Nnadi Nwagu stated:

"The tax people will tire, because by the time they seize or collect people assets and receive 50,000 law suits na that time they will retrace their steps."

Adaobi Amadi shared:

"You are the ONLY person I've seen, who has not only talked about it, but also provided a solution to it. Thank you."

Chioma Uju Chukwukere Duru wrote:

"Uloma Opurum please is this for Federal public servants too? Who are those that should do this?"

Felicitas Adaku Amadi explained:

"As I no dey around nko? And I am not doing business in nija? What's the effect biko?"

Emmanuel Grace Nwadigo said:

"My neighbour just read this now. He is saying what about civil servants that pay tax on salary?"

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In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man cried out on social media after reviewing his bank statement from January to December 2025. The man shared details of the total money that entered and left his account, expressing concern that he might face a heavy tax burden in 2026.

Man praises new tax law after payday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared his excitement online after noticing an increase in his salary following the implementation of the new tax law.

The man said his pay rose by N3,750 after he checked his bank account. He praised the policy, describing it as beneficial, and joked that telecom companies would enjoy the extra revenue from his data usage.

Source: Legit.ng