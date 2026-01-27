A young Nigerian man took to social media to make an important statement about the new tax law days after it took effect

The young man checked his bank account and noticed that his salary had been paid and shared what he noticed about the amount

He praised the new tax law and said it increased his salary, and mentioned how much he observed was added to his pay

A young Nigerian man expressed excitement and shared good news online after his January salary was paid following the implementation of the new tax law.

The young man spoke positively about the law weeks after it was announced that it would take effect in the country.

Man shares excitement after salary rises under new tax law. Middle photo for illustration purposes only: Photo Credit: Getty Images/Khaosai Wongnatthakan, Twitter/kingjotravels

Source: Twitter

Nigerian man praises new tax law

Recall that in 2025, the Nigerian government announced that a new tax law would take effect at the beginning of the new year, on 1 January 2026.

Several days after the announcement, the tax law was said to have taken effect in the country as individuals began to share new updates and opinions about the reform.

Several reports made available by Legit.ng also gave a breakdown of individuals exempted from paying tax and everything needed to know about the new law.

In the middle of this, a young man identified as @kingjotravels jubilated on social media as he said that his salary increased under the new tax law.

He mentioned the additional amount he noticed in his salary payment and shared what he planned to use the money for.

Man shares how much his salary increased under new tax law. Right photo for illustration purposes only: Photo Credit: Getty Images/Khaosai Wongnatthakan, Twitter/kingjotravels

Source: Twitter

The young man wrote:

“This tax law is good o. My salary increased by ₦3,750. At all, at all, na him bad nao. MTN go see extra money chop for data.”

Besides the above individual, several other Nigerians have recently gone viral on social media after announcing that the new tax law also increased their salaries. They mentioned the amount they noticed in their posts, which has continued to generate reactions online.

Reactions as tax law increases man's salary

@ObiaSundayUnoji said:

"This is a great initiative. This training ought to have taken place a while ago; late December or first two weeks in January. Most employers would have either paid salaries or in the process of paying salaries. Kudos notwithstanding."

@thimatbanky noted:

"The difference in pay is just between 2k-10k and that's for low income earners. People earning 350k and above net are obviously going to have a reduced take home. I look forward to this session on Wednesday."

@onomamien shared:

"Yeah they were indeed reduction in the tax, leading to higher take home pay. But the diff is negligible, not really a big deal."

Read the X post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady asked the government to ban the new tax law after money was deducted from her bank account. She explained that the deduction happened after she made a transfer and shared the amount taken.

Nigerian man notices small salary increase

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man said his salary went up after he received his first pay in 2026 under the new tax law. He explained that he noticed a small increase in his salary.

The young man shared that the extra money was not as much as he expected. The man also said that while his salary increased, he was not fully happy because the amount was small

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng