March 31 deadline looms, leaving Nigerians confused about Personal Income Tax filing requirements

Tax compliance is mandatory, with penalties for late returns reaching N100,000 in the first month

Nigeria's new tax system faces challenges amid aims for transparency and ambitious revenue goals

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

With the March 31 deadline for Personal Income Tax (PIT) filing fast approaching, thousands of Nigerians are rushing to understand what compliance really means under the country’s evolving tax system.

From salaried workers to freelancers and small business owners, confusion is widespread. Many are unsure whether they are required to file returns, what documents are needed, and how to avoid penalties.

NRS Chairman, Zaach Adedeji, drives aggressive tax reforms in Nigeria. Credit: NRS

Source: UGC

According to Innocent Ohagwa, president of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, filing tax returns is not optional. Speaking on national television, he stressed that compliance goes beyond revenue generation.

“Filing tax returns is a constitutional requirement, not a suggestion. It also gives citizens the moral right to demand accountability from government,” he said.

Who must file and why it matters

The March 31 deadline applies to all individuals under the Personal Income Tax system. This includes employees, self-employed professionals, and even those operating within the informal sector.

A common misconception is that Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) deductions settle all tax obligations. In reality, even individuals whose taxes are deducted at source must still file annual returns declaring their total income.

Tax authorities require a complete picture of earnings, regardless of how taxes were paid during the year.

Penalties: What happens if you miss the deadline

Failure to file returns on time comes with steep financial consequences.

Under the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025, defaulters face a penalty of N100,000 for the first month and N50,000 for each additional month of non-compliance.

Beyond fines, there are other risks:

Automated audit triggers

Interest charges tied to rates set by the Central Bank of Nigeria

Possible tax investigations

For many taxpayers, especially freelancers and small business owners, these penalties are already a source of concern as the deadline draws closer.

How and where to file your returns

Taxpayers are expected to submit their returns through their respective state tax authorities.

For instance, residents in Lagos typically use the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service portal, while others file through platforms approved by the Joint Tax Board.

Key documents required include:

Proof of income (salary slips, invoices, or bank records)

PAYE summaries (if applicable)

Tax Identification Number (TIN) or National Identification Number (NIN)

Errors or incomplete submissions can lead to penalties or delays, making accuracy just as important as meeting the deadline.

Confusion grows as new tax system rolls out

Nigeria’s tax reforms, led by Taiwo Oyedele and implemented through the Nigeria Revenue Service, are designed to improve transparency and expand the tax base.

However, the transition is not without challenges.

Tax expert Olatunji Abdulrazaq recently highlighted cases where taxpayers received overlapping audit and investigation notices for the same period, creating confusion and duplication of effort.

According to a BusinessDay report, many small business owners are also struggling to understand how newer systems, such as electronic invoicing, fit into their obligations.

E-invoicing and what it means for you

A nationwide electronic invoicing system is being introduced in phases:

Large companies are already on board

Medium-sized firms will join by July 2026

Small businesses will follow by July 2027

While the system mainly targets VAT compliance, it does not replace the need for personal income tax filing. This means entrepreneurs may need to manage multiple reporting systems simultaneously.

Some mistakenly believe sending invoices via email qualifies as compliance, but authorities have clarified that formal filing remains mandatory.

Big revenue targets raise the stakes

Nigeria’s push for stricter compliance is tied to ambitious revenue goals.

In 2025, the country generated about N28.3 trillion in revenue, with non-oil taxes contributing a significant share. For 2026, the government is targeting N40.7 trillion.

President Bola Tinubu's government stipulates a deadline for PIT filing. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

According to Zacch Adedeji, the reforms are aimed at fairness, not increased burden.

“Our goal is to tax fairly, not more. Digital systems will simplify compliance and reduce leakages,” he said.

A critical test for Nigeria’s tax system

As the deadline approaches, both taxpayers and authorities are under pressure.

For individuals, the risk of penalties and audits is immediate. For the government, the challenge lies in handling a surge of filings while minimising confusion.

For many Nigerians, this moment represents the first real test of whether the country’s updated tax framework can deliver on its promise of transparency, efficiency, and fairness.

Tax ID rules: What Nigerians must know

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has clarified that Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) are not required for strictly personal bank accounts under the new tax reforms.

TINs become mandatory only when an account is used for business transactions, the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms confirmed.

Chairman Taiwo Oyedele explained that authorities can detect business activity in personal accounts through Bank Verification Number (BVN) patterns, urging individuals to conduct self-assessment.

Source: Legit.ng