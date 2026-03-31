Blessing CEO has taken an unusual step amid the controversy surrounding her stage 4 cancer claim

The relationship expert disabled access to her comment section, restricting what people could share on her page

This occurs as doubts about her cancer claim grow after a purported medical report linked to her surfaced online

Self-proclaimed relationship expert and influencer Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, locked the comment section on her official Instagram page as doubts overwhelmed her stage 4 cancer claim.

On Tuesday, March 31, a look at Blessing CEO's Instagram page showed she had limited comments, with netizens no longer able to post on it.

Blessing CEO locks comment section on her official Instagram page. Credit: officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Her action comes amid the growing scrutiny after a purported medical report linked to her surfaced online.

Legit.ng recently reported that a woman identified as Miss Deborah Mbara had accused the influencer of using her medical results.

According to the claim, Blessing CEO allegedly obtained and edited Miss Mbara’s medical document to present it as her own.

The allegation was formally communicated through the family’s legal representatives, who demanded a public explanation from Blessing CEO.

As of the time of this report was published, Blessing CEO is yet to issue a statement in response to the accusation against her.

Her last Instagram post was a video of her speaking about the increase in celebrity marriage crashes.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Mama Jazz, the sister of late Bimbo Martins, wife of Nigerian auto-dealer IVD, stirred public attention with a surprising gesture toward Blessing CEO.

In a rare show of support, Mama Jazz announced via Instagram that she donated ₦1 million for her alleged cancer treatment.

Blessing CEO's last social media post is below:

A screenshot showing Blessing CEO's comment section is below:

Social media users can no longer share comment on Blessing CEO's page. Credit: officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Blessing CEO's last post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from her fans and followers before she locked her comment section. Read them below:

jennypeckins said:

"What’s happening sis? The cancer don go? Haaa!"

themark_099 said:

"My money don go."

xadasray commented:

"thank God say my palmpay refuse to open yesterday oooo upon as a force am reach... Oluwa dey my side."

bebe_igienne said:

"Na stage 4 cancer cause the marriages to collapse?"

ifeloveyy said:

"You’re confusing us ooo blessing, even if it’s old video this is not the right time to post it🧐 Abi your cancer na view once? You don heal."

mz_lemmy reacted:

"Where are the oloriburuku omo wey dey curse their generation yesterday when I drop comment say blessing CEO na content ambassador."

thespian_bliss said:

"I just donated 200meter to your account, you use am buy data upload this video omo."

Blessing CEO addresses prank speculations

Legit.ng also reported that Blessing CEO reacted to claims about her stage 4 cancer announcement being a prank.

She addressed her critics, saying it shows many are ignorant.

According to the influencer, she is still living in denial even though she is getting ready to move to the hospital. She disclosed that she is scared of going to the hospital as she barely falls sick.

Source: Legit.ng