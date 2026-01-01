A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after seeing the statement of his account from January to December

In a now-viral tweet, he displayed the total amount that came into his account in 2026 and the amount he sent out

While displaying a part of his bank account statement, the man lamented that he would pay a huge amount of tax in 2026

A Nigerian man has expressed worry after seeing the financial summary of his personal bank account over a full year.

His post focused on the inflow and outflow recorded on the statement, which covered activity from the beginning to the end of the year 2025.

Man predicts he would pay heavy tax

The tweet quickly went viral, particularly because of how much money passed through the account compared with what remained at the end of the period.

Many readers viewed the post as an expression of concern about the tax implications tied to such figures.

The details were shared on X by the user identified as @mhiztaloel, who uploaded a screenshot showing a part of his bank statement.

He used his personal bank statement to express frustration about the level of tax he expected to face in the following year.

His reaction was based on the overall movement of funds through the account rather than the final balance alone, which appeared low in comparison.

According to the information displayed in the screenshot, the total sum credited to the account during the year stood at ₦46,943,706.

Over the same period, the total amount debited reached ₦48,081,552.29. Despite the volume of transactions, the closing balance shown on the statement was just ₦408.01.

These figures formed the basis of his concern and explained why he felt uneasy about the tax burden he anticipated.

In his words:

"January to December in one account. My tax go long in 2026."

Reactions as man expresses worry over tax

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the man's post.

Amanda Chinda said:

"No, it won't be long. The tax is on profit as i have read. They won't tax you on money out."

Brawn Crypt said:

"I checked my OPay bro, e sure me say no be me spend that money."

Ohlee Vah said:

"You are paying tax on profits not total money. You can also deduct money you lost trading, you can deduct fuel and solar money, you can deduct money you used in buying data, you can deduct some part of your house rent. So e no go big the way you actually thought."

Julius said:

"2026, the tax season. The government is going to milk a lot from us."

@baron1260 said:

"1 million is not less than 700 dollars, what's that gonna buy me in a year for me to pay tax to a government that can't provide basic amenities for his people, this is irrational and if we don't stand up against this government they will see us as fools."

@BeN SmArT said:

"At least make we know wetin una go use the money do annually, and make e be as una take talk am without ojoro, people must know the benefit of what they’re taxed for to avoid misunderstanding."

@Bizzu added:

"Why government go dey interested in business wey dem no help me start up? Abi government dey crase?, work government no gree gimme, education no good, I never benefit anything from this so called government and they wan dey interested in my business."

