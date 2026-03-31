A young Nigerian man speaks out after filing his taxes on the website before the March 31 deadline

He mentioned that he filed for zero income tax but was still charged for it and shared a screenshot

The photo he posted on his social media page shows the total amount he was charged by IRS

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to lament after a specific amount was allegedly deducted from his account after he filed his taxes ahead of the March 31 deadline.

The individual shared a screenshot to back his claims, which contains details of the tax he filed and the amount that was allegedly deducted.

Man files zero income tax before March 31, shows amount he was charged. Photo Source: Twitter/Edward_Atime

Source: Twitter

Man files tax ahead of deadline, shares experience

@Edward_Atime explained in the post that he had filed his taxes ahead of the deadline and that he filed for zero income.

However, he was surprised that despite this, he was charged.

Young Nigerian man speaks out after being charged despite filing zero income tax. Photo Source: Twitter/Edward_Atime

Source: Twitter

He took to his media page to write:

"I filed for N0.00 income, they still charged me N2,800. Omoooo."

However, several other Nigerians have started to react to the report of tax filing, with many rushing to do so before the deadline to avoid penalties.

Nigerians react to tax filing deadline

@2thewurldd said:

"I heard we are to file with the state we are currently at… Soo how true is that?"

@Indiefinalboss noted:

"When they ask you people to submit your left legs to the government, some of you are gonna be out here making tweets and videos of the most painless ways to hack off your limbs."

@sapaverydeadly shared:

"Sorry I tried accessing the page but it's only for Lagosians. Is there one for Delta or is this compulsory only for lagos residents?"

@Kizi_Mysterio said:

"I want to understand something, after filing the tax returns, I don't need to do any other thing right? Cos there are some my employer already filed for me."

@inkredible_h asked:

"If I work for two different companies. Do I file it as one income or two separate incomes?"

@iamkenechukwu42 wrote:

"Let me even ask. Is it my salary summary for the whole of January to march. Then no tax has been deducted from my account before. And if I sign up for no income. Will I still be able to summit."

@sapaverydeadly shared:

"What of people that don't have a payee, how will they go about it and how do I file from Delta."

@liza_bethan wrote:

"What of those that have only work for one year and the copy has already filled that under the employee tax returns?"

@causingheadache added:

"Is payer id different from tax ID? The website is confusing me with that N- because tax id doesn't have that."

@SunkyBlues said:

"I am unable to Sign-In and the OTP to reset the password is dropping. No agent is responding to the chatbot on the LIRS portal."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his first financial transaction experience in 2026 after concerns about the new tax laws. He said he sent N20,000 and no tax or deduction was taken from his account.

Lady shares LIRS message after filing taxes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady, Uloma Opurum, filed her taxes before the March 31 deadline and shared an update online.

She mentioned the day she completed her taxes and posted an important message urging her followers to do the same. Uloma also shared a screenshot showing the message she received from the Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) as proof of filing.

Source: Legit.ng