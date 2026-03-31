An Indian woman living in Nigeria shared a viral video showing off the unusual names she gave her children

She showcased her daily routine living in Nigeria, including early morning chores, school runs, and family time

The video gained massive attention online, with many reacting to her cultural blend and unique family story

A video of an Indian woman living in Nigerian has gone viral after she disclosed the names she gave her lovely children.

The woman, known on TikTok as @india2naija (Jessica), who is married to an Igbo man, shared the traditional Igbo names she gave her kids in a video posted on March 27, 2026.

An Indian lady in Nigeria speaks about her daily life. Photo credit: @india2naija/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian-based Indian lady names children

The woman, who is reportedly based in Asaba, Delta State, decided to share a glimpse of her daily life in Nigeria. According to her, she wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to prepare breakfast, handle school runs for her children, and do house chores. She also shared how she relaxes with her joint family in the evening breeze.

While narrating the clip, she casually referred to her children by their Igbo names: Uzo, her older son who returned home for Easter vacation while taking exams, and Chuku Emeka, her young, jovial infant, who was also seen playing with his aunt.

An Indian woman living in Nigeria shows off the names she gave her children. Photo credit: @india2naija/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The trending video was captured with "Indian living in Nigeria."

The video has racked up over 1.5 million views, 225,000 likes, and thousands of comments within days.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Indian woman's vlog in Nigeria

Netizens flooded the comment section with praise and also mixed reactions. Some of the comments are below.

thegreatsilas_ said:

"Wait first! Where in Nigeria are you?"

MICHEAL commented:

"Your wedding necklace and vermilion nko."

User12345 wrote:

"How did you meet your husband?"

Ella commented:

"I'm the first in my lineage to see this."

Beauty stated:

"As I hear Chukwuemeka na once I burst laugh enter comment section."

Tony sarah said:

"If you are seeing her for the first time, gather here."

Ma Beba wrote:

"Not Rahul living as Chukwuemeka."

Olawale commented:

"What in the twist of fate is happening here?"

Reasons for naming your children

Giving your child a nice name is of great importance because it has to be fitting for them throughout their entire life and reflect their personality. Some people prefer classic and traditional options, while others go for more modern and unique ones. Either way, here are 100 cool names for both boys and girls.

A name is a reflection of a person, and many people want to resonate with theirs fully. This is why it is so important to give your baby a name with a special meaning. Here are some cool baby names for everyone.

Indian lady shares promise her brother made

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Indian lady was left heartbroken after the death of her brother, who died in the Air India plane crash.

According to the lady, she and her sibling were very close during his life, and he had made her many promises.

One of the things her brother promised was that he was going to take her to London once he was fully established.

Source: Legit.ng