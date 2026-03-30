A young Nigerian lady has rescued herself from constant power outages in the country as she installs solar panels

She also mentioned that she has been experiencing network issues and, as a result, bought Elon Musk’s Starlink

She mentioned the total amount she spent on both the solar installation and the Starlink in the viral post

A young Nigerian lady has rescued herself from power outages and bad network by installing 6 solar panels and purchasing a brand-new Elon Musk Starlink.

She took to her social media page to make the announcement, revealing that she paid for it with money she saved up.

Nigerian lady spends on solar panels and Starlink to end power and network woes. Photo Source: Twitter/iksly2

Source: Twitter

Nigerian lady installs 6 solar panels

At the end of her post, the lady happily said she is now free from the troubles of NEPA and the poor network in the country.

@iksly2 shared a post on February 14 showing the moment the solar batteries were being set up in her apartment.

Updating her followers on the process, she shared a picture of an engineer connecting the wires and wrote:

“Almost there. My savings is saving me.”

This came after she used her savings to purchase the equipment. She had earlier said in a post on February 10:

“On my way to touch my savings.”

“NEPA abi EEDC have done enough!!!”

Days later, after the installation of both the solar panels and the Starlink, she updated her followers about the completion of the process.

"Finally done!!!"

“I had the worst episode of bad network on Thursday.”

“I was trying to post content on Instagram for a client. I switched from MTN to Airtel, then to 9mobile, and still couldn’t post for more than an hour.”

“Anyway, I’m 90% free from the shackles of mobile network and NEPA.”

“It sounds sweet and a bit emotional.”

Lady reveals total cost of installing solar panels and Starlink in her apartment. Photo Source: Twitter/iksly2

Source: Twitter

When asked about the cost of the project by a Legit.ng correspondent, she said:

“2.7m total.”

This was the total cost for the purchase and installation of both the solar system and Starlink.

Reactions as lady Installs solar Starlink

@thetechychef said:

"Congratulations dear. Bye Bye to bad network and Nepa issues."

@_aishah_b noted:

"You see light supply and network? The greatest enemies of a remote worker. Omo congratulations, I'm happy for you."

@Bas_see_duk stressed:

"Citizens providing basic amenities for themselves and asked to pay taxes. Sad!"

@EgalaseE shared:

"Congratulations. Please make sure you take lessons from your installer about power management so you can enjoy your system to its fullness."

@PathToAutomate added:

"With whats on this roof, I can locate your place, coming with me plug extension. Congratulations."

@IamKuyikBassey wrote:

"Congratulations to you! No more troubles. Location let me be your neighbour."

@DIPMED1 shated:

"After all this them go still won bill us personal income tax like they’re doing us a favor. No light. No road. No Water. No network. No good health care. Everything is on the high side. But them still they bill us."

@stevefunnels added:

"Congratulations my Kemi, you're a very good source of inspiration."

@fateemahrh stressed:

"Congratulations, The peace that comes with solar ehh."

@only1Tymlez wrote:

"We now have to celebrate solar in a country known for the largest oil producer. Pour me water abeg."

@hiadams_ added:

"God abeg! Funds dey cry mehn!!! It's good you took matters in your own hands and decided to make life easier for yourself. Congratulations."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian crypto expert installed solar energy in his home and shared his positive experience. He showed his 15kWh battery and said his room is always cool because he no longer depends on the national grid.

Man installs solar panels at home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man installed solar electricity in his home and shared how much he spent. He said he only put up two solar panels for now.

He spent 23,000 naira on materials like wire, tape, and other things, and 10,000 naira for the electrician who helped him. His video showing the installation got many reactions from people online.

Source: Legit.ng