A Nigerian crypto expert who installed solar energy in his house has narrated his positive experience with the setup

Showing off his 15kwh battery that was neatly installed, he said that his room is always cool as he no longer needs the national grid supply

Many people who reacted to his viral X post spoke about how installing solar energy in their homes was one of their best decisions

A Nigerian crypto specialist has shown his solar setup, as he said it has saved him from the country's failing power situation.

Making a post on X, the man said that he derived so much joy knowing that his home does not have to rely on the national grid.

The man uses his solar to power his 2 ACs. Photo source: @Szymansk_ii

Using lithium battery to power AC

He (@Szymansk_ii) added that he has been enjoying 24/7 electricity since the installation, stating that having a solar setup in his home has been one of the best financial decisions he made this year.

One of the comments under his post suggested that the crypto enthusiast installed a 15kwh lithium battery. The person advised him against using the setup to power his two 1.5hp ACs.

The man no longer depends on the national grid. Photo source: @Szymansk_ii

Cworth lithium solar battery

The man's solar system looks neatly installed with all connecting wires well packed in trunks. Above the battery was his Alpsolar inverter, and beside it was a protection box that should contain his SPD and breakers.

His knife changeover was atop the protection box. Many people who reacted to his post had many questions around how much backup time his 15kWh lithium battery provides.

See his post below:

@CURRENTJJB said:

"Sir sorry for saying this but using 2 A.C for a 15kwh c worth battery is not a good idea ,I am also a solar technician , to make sure u enjoy this solar to be more longlasting ,I will advice u use one Ac at a time ,and use a total time of 5hours to power your Ac per day."

He replied:

"Noted."

@JaraWhytee said:

"Solar installation is one of the best gift anyone can get themselves in Nigeria, my devices never go off when I’m home since 2023. Thanks to my Big sis."

@smart_ech said:

"Been using the solar n inverter system for the past 4 years now. I don't know anything called darkness in my house. Whether National Grid collapse who cares I don't even have a generator."

@EmmanuelNFTs said:

"If you like do 10 million own. Nothing beats light. Make light dey naija We deserve am."

@EmperorToronto said:

"On a low-key, people don’t really understand why solar installation should be your go-to option. This is one step you need to take. Even if you don’t have the full money at the moment, you can pay small small, and over time the payment will be completed. Then you get to enjoy 24/7 light. In the long run, you’ll realize that solar is cheaper than NEPA light."

Solar light for remote job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady working remotely complained about how an epileptic power supply got her fired from an hourly job she got on Upwork.

The lady revealed that the Upwork job was going to pay her $10/hour. She lost it as she could not get electricity for a full week.

