A Nigerian man got many people emotional as he explained seeing Uma Ukpai's casket in Uyo

He spoke about a church and the event that took place just before Uma Ukpai was buried in another state

He mentioned something he saw, which made him very emotional, and he burst into tears

A man has captured people's attention after he shared what happened to him when he saw the body of the late Reverend Uma Ukpai before he was buried.

He mentioned that he saw the casket carrying the body of the evangelist as it left a church in Uyo known as Victory Cathedral, where a church service took place to honor him.

Man burst into tears seeing Uma Ukpai’s casket. Photo Source: Facebook/Okeke Odinakachi Augustus/Dr. Uma Ukpai

Source: Facebook

Man weeps after seeing Uma Ukpai's casket

Okeke Odinakachi Augustus explained in his post that he got emotional because of what he saw.

His statement:

"This is the casket bearing the body of a revered cleric worldwide, a Gospel Field Marshal, a generational evangelist - Rev Dr Uma Ukpai."

He spoke about the moment he saw the casket, which contained the body of the man of God after the church service, and what flowed through his eyes afterwards.

His statement:

"As I watched his body leave the Victory Cathedral, Uyo, where they held a church service in his honour, tears flowed through my eyes."

"Now that this man is gone, are there still men in the kingdom left to take this baton from where he stopped? May God help us."

"Go well, my father, my father - Rev Dr Uma Ukpai."

Man weeps after seeing Uma Ukpai’s casket in Uyo. Photo Source: Facebook/Okeke Odinakachi Augustus

Source: Getty Images

Just after revealing that, he explained that Uma Ukpai was buried the next day and mentioned the specific date.

Okeke Odinakachi Augustus shared on his Facebook page:

"His body will be finally buried Friday, 27th March, 2026, in his hometown, Asaga, Ohafia, in Abia State, Nigeria. We miss him greatly!"

Reactions as man speaks about Uma Ukpai

Chijioke Chukwudirim wrote:

"My dear brother you have said it all: The only Man Of God I have seen that pulls such a crowd, raises the dead and many other miracles and yet he did not open a church but still sit down and hear from his own church. It is a big lesson for us. May almighty grant all the affected persons the fortitude to bear this humongous lost through Jesus Christ our Savior amen 🙏. May his soul rest in Peace."

Favour Onyema added:

"May his dear soul rest in the bossom of the Lord."

Edwin Asiegbu said:

"Great man of God I will miss him dearly, God knows the best."

Kennedy Ifeanyi noted:

"What a joy in heaven over a general that finished well. We celebrate his life on earth and we wish him eternal rest. Lord, engrace us to finish well, even more like him . Amen."

Ohanuzuo Goodness shared:

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace ✌️ Amen Hallelujah."

Hyginus Ozor shared:

"Chai may his gentle soul rest in peace?"

Otoaye Abraham Emmanuel added:

"I missed this great man of God! His songs were filled with power, his messages inspiring, and his testimonies impactful, reflecting his vibrant lifestyle. Farewell, papa. May heaven rejoice in your return home."

Ebere Blessing said:

"May his soul rest in peace a powerful man of God."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man noticed something unsettling and unreal when he saw the casket of the late evangelist Uma Ukpai.

Man shows where Uma Ukpai was buried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man showed photos of where evangelist Uma Ukpai was buried. He shared the pictures months after Uma Ukpai passed away.

The photos show the exact place in Abia State, Nigeria, where the late Reverend was laid to rest. Uma Ukpai died in October 2025 at the age of 80.

Source: Legit.ng