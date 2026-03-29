A video of Rev. Uma Ukpai's son got people talking as he shared how he was born crippled during his father's burial tribute

He was moved to tears as he shared the testimony about how he was healed by God through his father, while giving an emotional tribute

Heartfelt comments trailed the video as social media users flooded the comments section to pen consolation messages

During the burial of Rev. Uma Ukpai, one of the late preacher's sons shared a moving tribute about his father.

He shared how he was born crippled, but God used his father to heal him; a testimony which the late preacher popularised during his life time.

Uma Ukpai's son who was born crippled speaks at his burial and shares testimony. Photo: Oga Yenne TV

Source: Facebook

Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai, a prominent Nigerian spiritual leader and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, had passed away on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80.

His family later confirmed his death and described it as a peaceful transition following a lifetime devoted to Christian service.

His ministry, which lasted more than six decades, influenced countless individuals both within Nigeria and internationally.

Throughout his years of service, Ukpai was recognised for his passionate preaching, powerful teachings, and dedication to spiritual mentorship.

Uma Ukpai's son gives moving tribute at burial

A Facebook user known as Oga Yenne TV, who provided video coverage of the event, shared a video of the late preacher;s son.

The video was captioned:

"Rev. Uma Ukpai’s son shares how he was born crippled but the God of his Father healed him…"

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Uma Ukpai's son's tribute

Gift Gogo said:

"After one of his crusades in port Harcourt my kid brother walked and spoke after 5years this God is good."

Emmanuel Moses Isaiah said:

"Daddy preach a massage at uyo miracle convention, he made an alter call for people to give their life to Christ which I was among those people that surrender to God. Thank you daddy for leading me to the way of God in 2022. See you on that great day."

Eddy Berry said:

"Yeah! His father used to say one of his son was born cripple, am seeing him for the first time."

Imaobong Eno said:

"He came to preach one in Women of Destiny programme at Isaac Boro Park Port Harcourt armed robbers came there and took the offering, when he arrived Papa Una arrived he asked the direction they left and asked everyone to point hands towards that direction and command them to bring that offering back, it wasn't up to one hour the armed robbers were brought back to Isaac Boro Park and all the offerings that they stole were returned."

Rev. Uma Ukpai’s son moved to tears as he shares testimony about father. Photo: Dr Uma Ukpai

Source: Twitter

In a related story, a rare video showed the drama that unfolded after Uma Ukpai's coffin arrived at a compound ahead of the burial.

Photo, video of Umah Ukpai's tomb emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that photos and video posted on social media captured the tomb where the late Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's body would finally be laid to rest.

A video showed the interior of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's final resting place right in his hometown in Ohafia, Abia State.

Source: Legit.ng