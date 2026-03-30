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Nigerian Man Discovers Exact Spot Late Uma Ukpai Was Buried, Shares Emotional Photos
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Nigerian Man Discovers Exact Spot Late Uma Ukpai Was Buried, Shares Emotional Photos

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • A Nigerian man has shared emotional photos months after the death of evangelist Uma Ukpai
  • The photos he shared show the exact location where the Reverend was buried months after his passing
  • The photos he shared have gone viral on social media, as people are now talking about them

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Months after the death of a popular Nigerian evangelist, Uma Ukpai, a man has shared photos on the internet showing the exact spot where the late Reverend was buried.

Legit.ng had published several reports in October 2025 confirming the death of the Reverend, and according to the reports, the evangelist passed away at the age of 80.

Man shares photos of where late Uma Ukpai was buried, sparks reactions
Man shares exact location of Uma Ukpai’s burial, people get emotional. Photo Source: Facebook/Dr. Uma Ukpai/Godswill Anthony Uche
Source: Facebook

Man shows where Uma Ukpai was buried

Months after his passing, he was buried in one of the local government areas of Abia State, Nigeria.

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Since his death, several individuals have reacted to his passing, and videos of his burial have also circulated.

Read also

Uma Ukpai’s son who was born disabled shares how he was healed, speaks about father during burial

A man who came across the video also shared, in a post, what he saw above Rev. Uma Ukpai's coffin before he was finally laid to rest.

Amid the continuous reaction to his death, a Nigerian man has shared photos showing the exact spot where Rev. Uma Ukpai was buried in Abia State.

Nigerian man reveals exact spot late evangelist Uma Ukpai was laid to rest
Nigerian man shares emotional photos showing exact spot Uma Ukpai was buried. Photo Source: Facebook/Godswill Anthony Uche
Source: Facebook

Godswill Anthony took to his Facebook page to share five photos from the location where the late evangelist was buried.

Taking to his page, he said:

"And Papa Uma was laid here. Even his tomb will heal the sick and perform miracles."

His post about the death and burial location of Uma Ukpai has gone viral online.

Reactions as Uma Ukpai is buried

eminent704 wrote:

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace Amen."

Nkymayor added:

"Daddy may your gentle soul rest in the blossom of the God . Sleep well. Amara sweet lady. Big papa you're already rip."

UDEME UC said:

"Rest well sir more powerful man of God."

Mimi baby shared:

"Keep resting in peace daddy."

The royal daughter of Kadibia wrote:

Read also

Man posts unusual thing he saw above Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai’s coffin during burial, sparks buzz

"Sleep on Baba general."

user1547793150368 Said:

"Keeping resting Daddy."

Gift noted:

"Rest well papa 🥰heaven awaits you."

Miss Anable 💕 gold shared:

"Daddy will miss you so may your soul rest in peaceful."

user7340471438121 noted:

"Rest in peace the great servant of God."

Lady J shared:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace Amen."

Celebrity pouch vendor Alaba said:

"Rest in peace wonderful man."

De ANCESTOR added:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

angeldivine added:

"Continue resting in the bossom of the Lord. My late mom believed in your God and i believe your God is real and He will grant me all my heart desires, my financial breakthrough, my marital settlement,my womb will be fruitful, no death shall come near my siblings and I. These i pray with faith and will testify before this year gets to hal. I'm making my request public cause i will testify publicly mentioning this day."

Read also

Photos and video of Rev Uma Ukpai’s tomb surface on social media, netizens share observations

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a video of Rev. Uma Ukpai's son went viral after he shared a touching story of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai.

Emotional moment at Uma Ukpai’s burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a video showed what happened when the coffin of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai arrived at a compound before his burial, and it got many people talking.

In another video, a Nigerian woman showed what people did after they rushed to touch his coffin. Many people knelt, prayed, and stretched their hands toward it.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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