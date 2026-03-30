A Nigerian man saw the casket of the late Reverend Uma Ukpai and pointed out something that he observed

He took to his Facebook page to speak about the church and the times Uma Ukpai visited it while he was alive

Then he explained the unsettling and unreal thing he noticed after seeing the casket of the late pastor

A Nigerian man has noticed something unsettling and unreal in the photos showing the casket of the late evangelist Uma Ukpai.

Legit.ng had reported that the Reverend died in October 2025 but was buried months later in March 2026.

Man shares what he saw at late Reverend Uma Ukpai’s casket. Photo Source: Facebook/Israel Uren

Source: Facebook

Man speaks about Uma Ukpai’s casket

Photos of the casket and videos from the burial of Uma Ukpai have since gone viral shortly after he was laid to rest in a local government area in Abia State.

In the middle of this, a social media user, Israel Uren, took to his page to mention something unsettling and unreal he noticed about the casket of Uma Ukpai.

He wrote:

"Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai’s final appearance at the ministry he founded and nurtured during his lifetime."

"At Victory Cathedral, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. I keep looking at those pictures, and something about them is unsettling, almost unreal."

He spoke specifically about what he noticed, explaining that Uma Ukpai was brought to the said church with his body in a casket, the same church he had visited in the past with both his feet, walking and speaking with authority.

He continued:

"That casket, right there inside the very place he built, hits differently. Because this is not just a man who died, this is a man who returned one last time, but not in the way anyone expected."

"He came into that cathedral before, walked freely, greeted people, stood on that altar, and spoke with authority. But this time, he came carried. Silent. No voice. No movement. No 'power of God move' anymore. Just still. And that’s where it hits."

Nigerian man sees Uma Ukpai’s casket, notices something unsettling. Photo Source: Facebook/Israel Uren

Source: Facebook

Man remembers reverend Uma Ukpai

As he shared that, he explained that there must have been a particular day, the last time Uma Ukpai visited the church, without knowing he was not going to come back there, walking in with his legs, but being carried in a coffin.

He continued:

"There was a day, nobody knows which day, when he entered that same place, ministered, and walked out, never knowing it would be the last time he would stand there alive."

"No pause. No goodbye. No announcement. Just like every other day. And you realize, 'A man that is born of a woman is of few days, and full of trouble. He cometh forth like a flower, and is cut down…' Job 14:1–2."

"Life, however full and alive, is fragile. One moment, a man speaks and moves and touches the world. The next, he is gone."

"Now look at it. The same altar where he has laboured and his sweat has fallen, the same building, the same chairs. Yet here he lies, in front of the very place where he preached life, now receiving his lifeless body. And if you stand there long enough, you start asking yourself questions you don’t want to ask."

"Because this is not far from any of us."

"One day, you too will go to a place you know, your home, your workplace, your church, laugh, talk, live your routine, and walk out, never knowing it was the last time."

"Life doesn’t warn."

"No message, no rehearsal."

"One ordinary day, and then suddenly, you don’t come back again."

He made several other sensitive statements about the late Uma Ukpai on his Facebook page.

Read the post below:

Man shows where Uma Ukpai was buried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that months after the death of popular Nigerian evangelist Uma Ukpai, a man shared photos online showing the exact place where he was buried.

The photos have gone viral as many people reacted emotionally. Uma Ukpai was buried in a local government area of Abia State, and since his death at the age of 80.

Source: Legit.ng