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Lady Who Wrote JAMB and WAEC Multiple Times Gets Admission Offer From University of Ibadan
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Lady Who Wrote JAMB and WAEC Multiple Times Gets Admission Offer From University of Ibadan

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate that she was offered admission by the University of Ibadan
  • The young lady praised UI as the best and first university in Nigeria and mentioned how many times she wrote WAEC and JAMB
  • She shared an emotional story in the viral TikTok post, which made many people praise her in the comments section

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A Nigerian lady who wrote WAEC 2 times and JAMB 3 times has finally gained admission to study a course at the University of Ibadan.

She revealed this in a series of posts she shared online, and several people celebrated her success story.

Lady proud of herself as she finally matriculates at University of Ibadan
Lady who wrote WAEC twice and JAMB three times celebrates University of Ibadan admission. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/prechester1, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT
Source: TikTok

Lady celebrates admission into University of Ibadan

The young lady, @prechester1, thanked God for the achievement, as she could be seen in a video taking happy steps in her convocation gown.

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The video also showed the moment she was inside the auditorium alongside a few other matriculating students as they expressed excitement over their admission into the popular university.

Read also

OOU graduate who wrote JAMB multiple times wins multiple medals, shares emotional real-life story

She added a caption to the TikTok video, which read:

"Two WAEC."
"Three JAMB."
"Three years at home. Finally matriculating in the first and best university in Nigeria."

She also added a description, which read:

"Am grateful, Lord."
Lady finally gains admission to University of Ibadan after multiple WAEC and JAMB attempts
Lady who wrote WAEC twice, JAMB thrice achieves dream admission to University of Ibadan. Photo Source: Tiktok/prechester1
Source: TikTok

In another post, she shared that showed her posing for the camera, she explained her journey while again thanking God for her success in gaining admission to the University of Ibadan.

@prechester1 wrote:

"Matriculation to convocation."

"Am so proud of myself."
"May this journey not only bring academic success but also build my character, purpose, and future. Let my efforts be fruitful, and my achievements bring glory to Your name. Amen."

Reactions as lady gains admission to UI

TOPSIE wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS MORE WINS AND CELEBRATIONS."

AYANFE added:

"Congratulations, people will congratulate me too."

onlyfinestprincess wrote:

"Congratulations, people will congratulate me too."

Sad girl said:

"Congratulations mine can't wait for me to get admission dis year."

Watch the video below:

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In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Peace Oluwafunke Falokun, a graduate of the University of Ibadan, was the only first-class student in her Theatre Arts department. She said she got the highest CGPA in her class and won many prizes, including the National Council of Arts and Culture Prize, the Media Supermast Award, and a special prize for the best female student in Dramatic Literature.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student shared her experience at the school. She said the biggest event on campus is debates, not parties, and most students study hard.

She also advised new students to stay on campus and praised the lecturers for being serious about teaching. Her video went viral, and many people shared their thoughts in the comments.

University of Ibadan posts final year results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan student who started 100L with a low CGPA of 1.88 has gone viral after sharing his academic turnaround.

The student revealed that he improved steadily, scoring 17 As out of 21 courses in 300L and later 13 As out of 17 courses in 500L, eventually graduating with a Second Class Upper in B.Agric (Agricultural Extension and Rural Development).

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
JAMBUniversity Of IbadanWAECNigerian Universities
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