A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has emerged as the only first-class graduate in her department

The young lady mentioned a series of awards she won for emerging as the best graduating student with a high CGPA

She also shared a photo showing the prize she won for being the best graduating student in Dramatic Literature

Peace Oluwafunke Falokun, a graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), has mentioned the amount she received as a reward for finishing with a first-class degree, the only first-class graduate in her department.

She mentioned her department in the viral post and also explained that she got the highest CGPA in her department; hence, she won a lot of prizes.

Graduate of University of Ibadan showcases achievements in Dramatic Literature. Right photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/funkkyfalokun, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Getty Images

Graduate of University of Ibadan goes viral

The statement she wrote on her TikTok page shows she won about three prizes.

The graduate wrote:

"Reintroducing:"

"PEACE OLUWAFUNKE FALOKUN"

"First-class graduate."

"Only First-Class Graduate, Class of 2024, Department of Theatre Arts, University of Ibadan."

"Best graduating student with the highest CGPA, Department of Theatre Arts, University of Ibadan."

"Winner, National Council of Arts and Culture Prize.

"Winner, Media Supermast Award."

"Winner, Mrs. Theodora Tobrise Prize for the Best Graduating Female Student in Dramatic Literature."

University of Ibadan graduate emerges as only first-class student in her department. Photo Source: Tiktok/funkkyfalokun

Source: TikTok

Peace Oluwafunke Falokun went on to appreciate God for the success of her academic journey at the university.

She wrote:

"I am grateful to God who has brought me this far, and I know that this is just the start of great things in my life. God did! He came through for me in so many ways, even when I had lost hope. Even when I cried just a few months ago and doubted God about my result. Even when I panicked that I would not make it. Even when I trekked all the way from my department to the school gate just to find a place to cry after I saw my final project result and it was a B.

"Even when I ranted continuously to God and kept reminding Him of the hard work I put into my project. Even when I felt all hope was lost, God did not fail me. I have stories to tell for days, but all I can say is thank you. Thank you to God and everyone who made this possible. My mood is on the last slide."

@funkkyfalokun added a document that shows the amount she won for being the best graduating student in Dramatic Literature.

Her post warmed the hearts of many of her followers, who congratulated her in the comments section.

Reactions as UI graduate wins cash prize

Opeyemi stressed:

"The only bunkmate UI gave me Congratulations dear."

user5250084774076 added:

"Congratulations…. Greatest Uite .. if you can graduate with first from the premier university…. It simply means a lot."

SOFT_HADIAT noted:

"God, see me smiling. one of my biggest dream!! big congratulations

olasupo_chosen boi said:

"Great Ui. Massive Congratulations.I pray God perfects mine too."

akinbobola oluwaseun shared:

"First and the best University follow back babe."

Pha_veey added:

"I key into this testimony.."

Lizbeth_beauty_empire noted:

"Congratulations beauty with brain❤️Thanks for glamming with us."

adekunleogunnaik3 said:

"Congratulations, beauty & brain!"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan went viral on social media after sharing his outstanding academic achievements. The brilliant student, identified as Oluwadamilare Caleb Fabiyi, revealed that he graduated with a first-class degree, finishing with a CGPA of 3.86/4.0 from the Department of Environmental Health Sciences.

University of Ibadan student shares honest experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a student of the University of Ibadan shared her honest experience about studying at the school.

In a video posted on TikTok, the young lady spoke about both the good and bad sides of life in the institution. She explained that one of the biggest events in the school is not a party but a debate, which many students attend with excitement.

Source: Legit.ng