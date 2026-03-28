The study about the establishment of the University of Ibadan (UI) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been explained

Legit.ng gave a summary of how University College, Ibadan, turned into a full university and the exact year

In the article, Legit.ng also spoke about how the University of Lagos was established and the exact act that created it

As the University of Ibadan (UI) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) continue to produce brilliant and capable future leaders, Legit.ng has gone down memory lane to share a brief history of how these institutions came into existence.

Before and after Nigeria's independence, several higher institutions were established in different years and under different leadership.

How Nigeria got the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

History of UNILAG and the University of Ibadan

However, each of these institutions, specifically the University of Ibadan (UI) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has continued to maintain global standards and produce quality graduates.

In this piece, Legit.ng has discussed a brief history of the two institutions: the University of Ibadan (UI) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Brief history of the University of Ibadan (UI)

What is today known as the University of Ibadan (UI) was formerly known as the University College, Ibadan.

In 1948, the University College, Ibadan was founded, but during that period it used a location called the 56th Military General Hospital.

The university later moved to a new site and leased land from the people of Ibadan for 999 years. Several pieces of equipment were obtained from Yaba Higher College, and its first students started their academic programmes specifically on 18 January 1948.

However, the formal opening or establishment of the school happened later in March 1948. In February 1948, London University established a special relationship scheme with the University College, Ibadan, an arrangement which led the then Secretary of State for the Colonies, Arthur Creech Jones, to mark 17 November 1948 as the official founding day of the university.

The University College, Ibadan, established in 1948, became a proper university in 1962.

At the early stage of the university, there were few academic programmes or faculties, which included Arts, Science, and Medicine.

How University College, Ibadan became the University of Ibadan and how UNILAG was created. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: UI, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

Faculties in the University of Ibadan

Today, however, it has several faculties, some of which include Arts, Science, Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Social Sciences, Education, Veterinary Medicine, Pharmacy, Technology, Law, Public Health, Dentistry, and Economics.

Aside from the above, the University of Ibadan has several academic units and other facilities.

While it offers bachelor's degrees, it also provides master's and postgraduate programmes every year, producing an average of 3,000 graduates annually, according to information on the school’s website.

The university also has several halls of residence for students, as well as accommodations for teaching and non-teaching staff.

Just like we have given a brief history of the University of Ibadan, Legit.ng also took interest in the story of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Brief history of the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has transformed over the years to become one of the most popular universities in Nigeria, alongside the University of Ibadan (UI) and a few others.

Before the establishment of the University of Lagos, there was a growing need for a professional workforce and competent individuals who would contribute to the country’s development.

It was this need, among other factors, that led to the establishment of what is today known as the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in 1962.

The university was established by the act of the federal parliament, the Nigerian Law Making Body, specifically Act No. 11 of 1962.

The first students of the university were admitted on 22 October 1962, and since then, it has continued to admit and produce quality graduates.

The law establishing the university provided for an eleven-member provisional council, a Senate to oversee academic affairs, and a separate council for the medical school.

The story behind the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: UNILAG, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Getty Images

Campuses of the University of Lagos

The University of Lagos has three campuses. Akoka, which is the main campus. The School of Radiography is located in Yaba. The College of Medicine is located in Idi-Araba.

Since its establishment in 1962, the university has had several Vice-Chancellors, with the current one being the first female Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, OON, FAS.

Faculties in the University of Ibadan

While it started with just a few faculties, the institution today has about 12 faculties, including Arts, Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Dental Sciences, Education, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Law, Management Sciences, Pharmacy, Science, and Social Sciences.

Aside from the faculties mentioned above, the University of Lagos has several other colleges and facilities.

UNILAG graduate finishes with first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a student from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) became famous online after showing her amazing school results.

She went to many night classes, studied hard at home and in school, and finished with a very high CGPA of 4.95 in Finance. She also won an award for being the best student in her department.

Source: Legit.ng