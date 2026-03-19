A young man has matriculated into the University of Ibadan (UI) a year after he was denied admission, despite scoring 307 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Apart from his first UI denial, the fresher revealed that in 2023, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) denied him admission when he had a 297 UTME score

Now studying for a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree program, the UI student said he is open to scholarship opportunities

Ogundepo Promise, a University of Ibadan freshman, has celebrated his matriculation into Nigeria's premier university to study for a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery degree program (MBBS).

Promise celebrated his matriculation on X on March 18, sharing pictures from the ceremony.

A University of Ibadan freshman says he was denied admission in 2024. Photo Credit: @Pdepo2K29, ui.edu.ng

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan freshman recounts academic journey

According to Promise, he could not get admission into Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 2023, despite scoring 291 in the UTME.

The following year, he applied to the University of Ibadan (UI) with a UTME score of 307 but was still denied admission. Fortunately for him, UI offered him admission in 2025 after he scored 328 in the UTME.

He tweeted:

"291 - OAU ( 2023).

"307 - UI ( 2024).

"328 - UI MBBS (2025).

"Exactly one week ago, on the 11th of March, 2026, I matriculated into the prestigious University of Ibadan as a fresh medical student.

"OGUNDEPO PROMISE A.

"MBBS, IBADAN ( In View)."

In another tweet, Promise revealed that he scored 80/100 in his post-UTME and an aggregate of 81, to beat the cut-off mark of 78.875. He added that he is open to scholarship opportunities.

A young man celebrates his matriculation at the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: @Pdepo2K29

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

University of Ibadan fresher celebrated on X

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the University of Ibadan fresher's tweet below:

@DDenbo69452 said:

"Congrats ❤️❤️❤️.

"I'm also a first years medical student."

@OxLudwig said:

"Some will end up in Anatomy and Physiology.

"The very unlucky ones will be withdrawn and chased home medicine isn't for the week, bro."

@ManuelOkuba said:

"Congratulations . More strength to excel and come out victorious. UI stress no be here oo."

@Promise_Xvi said:

"Congratulations my bro 🎉.

"I wish you success in your journey, Welcome to UI."

@Mickyjosh_22 said:

"328 get MBBS for UI but can't in Unilag. Rather they transfered me to Biochemistry."

@_Dr_Bush_ said:

"Congratulations to you. Wish you success in your journey."

@Muwafaq62 said:

"Stay focused, doc. Enjoy Alexander brown house. I wish you best of luck."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had sent a warning message to newly matriculated students of the University of Ibadan.

Man gains admission into UI, celebrates matriculation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had celebrated his matriculation into the University of Ibadan.

The young man, identified as Abdulrauf Idris, shared his story on X on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, opening up on how a small childhood deal motivated his academic journey. In the post, Idris recalled that 13 years ago, he promised his sister that he would study law in exchange for an egg roll worth N50.

While celebrating the milestone, Idris disclosed that the journey to gaining admission into the university was not immediate after he finished secondary school. According to him, he had to wait five years after completing secondary school before finally gaining admission to study law at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng