A young lady celebrated on social media after the completion of her law studies with a first class from the University of Ibadan

The first class graduate shared her achievements and highlighted how she broke a record in her family after her degree

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on her latest achievement

A young lady, Mercy Sado, celebrated as she graduated with a law degree from the University of Ibadan.

An excited Mercy took to social media to announce the completion of her law studies at the university with a first-class degree.

University of Ibadan Law Student Breaks Family Record as She Bags First Class, Shares Achievements

Source: UGC

UI student breaks family record with degree

On her LinkedIn page, Mercy Sado narrated how her coursemates broke a record in their faculty, describing her first class as a long-awaited miracle.

She said in her LinkedIn post:

“On February 16, our results were released, and it was truly remarkable. Out of 146 students, 56 graduated with First Class, and not a single student finished with a Third Class. It was a record-breaking achievement for our faculty.

“I’m grateful to share that I was among those who graduated with a First Class. Honestly, it was a long-awaited miracle, one I doubted so many times because of how tough the journey was. But God saw me through and made the impossible possible.

“So, allow me to reintroduce myself:

“I am Mercy Sado, a First-Class Graduate of Law from the University of Ibadan, the First and the Best. I am also the first person in my family to graduate with a First Class, to the glory of God.

“My interests are in Energy Law, and Alternative Dispute Resolution.

She also celebrated her achievement at the "iResearch Fellowship Pitch Competition held on February 27, 2026, as one of the winners.:

Mercy added:

"It was a remarkable event, with distinguished personalities like Dr. Hala Zaid, former Minister of Health and Population, Egypt, and Dr. Wasiu Olanrewaju Smart, Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Intergovernmental Affairs, serving as judges."

Advising netizens, she added:

"From all of this, I’ve learned that the diligent things you do in secret will find the spotlight one day. So, dear friend, keep going."

University of Ibadan Law Student Breaks Family Record as She Bags First Class, Shares Achievements

Source: Twitter

Reactions as UI law graduate breaks record

Oluwalaanumi Ogunji said:

Congratulations, ADR mama!

Chinedu Ajah said:

Congratulations Mercy. Super proud of you

Favour Durosaro said:

Congratulations ma. More wins by God's grace. Mercy Sado

Aaron Orimisan said:

A Very Big Congratulations Mercy Sado

Samuel Abumere said:

This is really impressive. Congratulations to you Mercy Sado

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng