A young lady happily celebrated her matriculation as she gained admission to study law at the University of Ibadan

The fresh student who had won a national award for public speaking shared her expectations as she began her university education

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the fresh law student on her latest achievement

A young lady, Daniella Gbadegesin, celebrated as she gained admission to the University of Ibadan.

An excited Daniella took to social media to announce the commencement of her law studies at the university.

A young lady with national awards gains admission into UI to study law. Photo: Daniella Gbadegesin

Source: UGC

Award winner gains admission into UI

Information on Daniella's LinkedIn page shows that she won two national awards during her secondary school days.

These awards include the Best Female Speaker Award at the Nationwide Inter-Secondary School Debate Competition (2024) and 1st Place at the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Nigeria Debate Competition (2022).

In her latest LinkedIn post, she shared her expectations as a fresh student of the University of Ibadan.

It read:

"I recently matriculated into the prestigious department of law at the premier university of Ibadan, and with classes now in full swing, it feels like the beginning of something truly significant.

"A few days ago, while traveling, I had a quiet moment of reflection in the car. It struck me that life, in all its complexity, is really just a journey—one that unfolds in stages, with each phase teaching us something new. There’s no fixed map, no perfect route—just movement, growth, and the lessons we gather along the way.

"Starting this academic chapter has reminded me that every experience, whether planned or unexpected, contributes to who we become. I’m stepping into this phase with curiosity, openness, and a willingness to learn—not just from textbooks, but from people, challenges, and everyday moments.

"I don’t have all the answers yet, and maybe that’s the point. The journey is still unfolding, and I’m ready to embrace it fully.

"To everyone else starting something new—whether it’s school, a career path, or a personal goal—how are you navigating your journey so far? Let’s connect, share, and grow together."

A national award winner gains admission to study law in University of Ibadan. Photo: UI

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail UI student's post

Her story triggered reactions on LinkedIn, as many people congratulated the fresh law graduate on her academic journey.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Okonofua Destiny said:

"You don't fly to the top, you climb to the top."

Damopyper Graphic said:

"It's overwhelming but we keep pushing."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng