A Nigerian lady has lamented over the ratio between cost of living and minimum wages in the UK

The young lady based abroad shared the monthly analysis result she did on her expenses and found out something unusual

The lady's complaint and frustration sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many sharing a piece of advice and opinions

A Nigerian lady based in the UK has shared her frustration after being paid the wages/salary for her work.

In a TikTok video shared on February 11, 2026, the lady, identified as @toyin.tomatoee lamented the high cost of living in the UK, despite receiving rent in pounds.

A Nigerian lady speaks about her minimum wage job in the UK. Photo credit: @toyin.tomatoee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, she decided to analyse her expenses for the month just to find out the challenging situation she was in, even without including feeding expenses.

UK-based Nigerian lady laments about minimum wage

She expressed concern about working at her job with enough to just pay her bills alone.

The lady noted that "life is catching up" with her fast and expressed a sense of urgency to find a way out of the financial trap.

A Nigerian lady speaks about the cost of living in the UK. Photo credit: @toyin.tomatoee/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Despite the tears and frustration, the lady ended her rant with a plan for the future.

She said in the TikTok video:

"I just got paid and transferred my rent, then I sat down to write all my fixed expenses for the month. Mind you, I didn't add feeding. What I am left with... (Sighs)... This minimum wage is not doing anything.

I don't know how I'm going to survive this month. Life is catching up with me real fast. Hmm. Is this how it's just going to be in this UK? Working around the clock just to pay bills. I can't buy anything else.

It's time to start marketing my businesses because I cannot just be living from hand to mouth like this. I have to think of a way out of this. When people talk about upskilling online and getting a better-paying job, now I get it because... (Tsk)... (Sighs)."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to frustrated lady in UK

Some of the comments are below.

Ruth AJ advised:

"Remove all black tax, remove all gifts, look at anything you can renegotiate, is your rent too expensive? Is it the cheapest you can get? You need to live below your means especially for the recurring bills but yes you must do business and upskill!"

Randyisagirl commented:

"Hi love, you need to stay wicked and put yourself first!! They will be fine I promise you! (Give when you genuinely can)."

diaryofanaijaladyinuk wrote:

"Honestly ehnnnnnn….. the way bills just take up the whole space in my account is crazy."

Tomisaj stated:

"Get a better paying job and an affordable accommodation, that’s the way I have been able to survive, yea marketing your business is a good idea."

In a similar story, a Nigerian international student documented her emotional journey relocating to the United States, capturing moments with her mother before departure.

Nigerian lady returns to UK after relocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who came home from the UK after complaining about her mental health has relocated back abroad.

The married woman, now in the UK, shared the reason in a TikTok video, along with her family's experience in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng