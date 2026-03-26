A Nigerian lady and her family celebrated as they moved to Canada three and a half years after living in the United Kingdom

The lady shared why she was excited about her journey, as she spoke about her observation of UK immigration laws

Many who came across her video on TikTok shared their observations, and some also congratulated her on her journey

A Nigerian lady who lived in the United Kingdom for three and a half years expressed her excitement about a new relocation.

She stated that she and her family relocated to Canada for a new beginning, sharing three reasons she looked forward to what the relocation would bring.

A Nigerian lady relocates to Canada after 3 years in the UK and shares why she's excited. Photo: @tarilala_.

Source: TikTok

UK-based Nigerian lady relocated to Canada

Identified as @tarilala_ on TikTok, she shared why moving to Canada felt different from when she moved to the UK.

She stated that in Canada, she wouldn't have to worry about immigration laws changing frequently, like in the UK.

The lady said:

"I’m so excited. I get to experience this snow that they are always talking about. I get to be closer to my family and friends. I don’t have to worry about COS and immigration laws changing every two market days

"It’s a new beginning but a different kind. I’m so so excited for what’s to come. See you in my next vlog. Bye.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as UK-based Nigerian relocates to Canada

Many who came across her TikTok video shared their observations, and some also congratulated her on her journey.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

user1352499814540 said:

"chaiiii Tarila you don leave us! We go miss una at Ma’s Kitchen o. God bless your new home."

studiostrands80 said:

"You guys talk too must you say everything online so you think Canada will not change his own immigration rules."

UGOCHALACHA said:

"I am so happy for you. May the land of Canada favor you. Cheers."

JennyGreen/Creator said

"It will be beautiful, everything will work out just fine for you."

Iphie John said

"Congratulations, may God establish you early in your new location."

Adedammmie said

"Congratulations, feels so good to not be worrying about visa! Take it from me as someone that also moved last year, wow nearly a year I moved so surreal."

Dr val said:

"Same number of years I spent in UK and run from that place that I can’t call home - always looking depressed even with small money in the pocket. I waka oh."

A Nigerian lady who lived in the UK for three years relocates to Canada and shares her reasons. Photo: @tarilala_.

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng