A Nigerian man has expressed his excitement after him and his sibling bought a dilapidated house in Aba

In a now-viral video shared via his official TikTok account, he displayed the condition of the newly purchased house

Massive congratulatory messages trailed the video as social media users applauded the hardworking siblings

A Nigerian man shared a moment of pride and achievement after he and his sibling completed the purchase of a rundown property located in Aba.

The announcement attracted attention online after he revealed the condition of the building, which clearly required extensive renovation work.

Man joins forces with his sibling to buy a dilapidated house. Photo credit: @Immanuel/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man and sibling purchased dilapidated house

The video captured the early stage of what appeared to be a long-term project for the siblings.

Viewers on TikTok quickly applauded the brothers for their decision to invest in a structure many might have overlooked.

The video was uploaded through his official TikTok account, where he is identified as @Immanuel.

Alongside the clip showing the worn state of the house, he added the caption:

"POV: You and your sibling bought a dilapidated house in Aba."

The short clip captured the property at the time of purchase, showing cracked surfaces, ageing structures and the visible signs of neglect that had accumulated over the years.

Man buys a dilapidated house in Aba. Photo credit: @Immanuel/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man and sibling purchased dilapidated house

After the video circulated online, TikTok users filled the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Many viewers praised the siblings’ foresight, noting that acquiring such a property represented ambition and forward thinking rather than a setback.

Supporters admired the willingness to begin from a challenging starting point, interpreting the purchase as a proof of future success.

@Big_mea said:

"No evil person will come in between you guys. God will continually unite you all more wins."

@broken soul said:

"Bro incase if you guys the find plumber i dey active and i reside in ABA."

@EBUKA- said:

"The transformation go madddd, just get an intelligent engineer who can come out with a creative reconstruction print."

@Mary said:

"Jesus this is my girlfriend house by obohia in Aba her mother had stroke, but the woman is late now."

@urselfcarehub said:

"If you need painter please I have someone perfect for the job and he doesn’t overcharge."

@Ms.Bianca said:

"I sell interior decor items such as figurines, decorative flowers, and accessories that help beautify and style living spaces."

@Mum Tripple E said:

"Please ooh my husband is a certified electrician his works speaks for him, and his honesty is top notch we're in Aba too."

@ugochinyerem said:

"This house come look like my late grandpa house my dad and his step brothers sold at ngwa road amorka/ibere street, is like nah same engr build the house."

@Jennykoko said:

"Hope when it's starts raining, it won't enter that house, because I can clearly see that rain is the reason the owner sold it out, look closely."

@CLEANING SERVICE IN ABIA STATE said:

"Congratulations. Incase you need a professional cleaner to transform the space more, we are available sir."

@Foodstuff seller in ogidi wrote:

"Abeg Incase una want tiles make una dm me Biko we're located at building international market ogidi Anambra state. Tnk u."

@Oba n' Ebe added:

"Congratulations but I think it wouldn't be a good idea renovating it, the foundation is too low. Just bring it down and start a fresh house."

See the post below:

Man moves into uncompleted house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man moved into his uncompleted house after his landlord reportedly increased his rent significantly.

He shared a video proudly touring the incomplete building while expressing joy at becoming a landlord.

Source: Legit.ng