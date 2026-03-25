A student of Delta State University (Delsu) grabbed attention on social media after sharing a photo of a diagram

She explained that she must study and understand the diagram ahead of her university exam

The student added that in addition to the diagram shown in the video, she has several other diagrams to study for her exam

A student of Delta State University, DELSU, laments on social media after the difficult diagram she was given to study just a few days before her exam.

The university student posted this on her page as she explained that she is expected to learn everything about it ahead of the exam.

Delsu student shares diagram she must study for exam. Photo Source: Tiktok/ma_lis_ki

Source: TikTok

DELSU student cries out over difficult diagram

She added a description to the TikTok video, which read:

"God, I thought Biochemistry was easy na, make me feel am for JAMB ooo."

She explained above that she thought the course, Biochemistry, was easy, which is why she picked the course during her JAMB registration. However, she has been instructed to study a difficult diagram just ahead of her examination.

Speaking about this, she said:

"If you study Biochemistry or know anyone who studied Biochemistry, you and that person are not mates. Which kind pathway be this? See the pathway they say make I learn for how many days to the exam."

Delsu student posts difficult diagram online, gets attention. Photo Source: Tiktok/ma_lis_ki

Source: TikTok

@ma_lis_ki continued in the study, asking how she would be able to achieve her goal of understanding or studying the diagram.

She continued:

"How I wan take start? I don taya, I no even fit explain wetin I dey feel."

Reactions as DELSU student displays tough diagram

DIFFERENCE stressed:

"I learnt this in secondary school, ma. Just cram it, madam, and if it eventually comes out in the exam, just jot down before u forget and don’t panic, cos u will forget. The time u did the video is enough to learn one or two."

Edith added:

"Thank God, say I run go microbiology."

Small Chops In Abraka said:

"We wey study medical biochemistry nko?… Study biochemistry, finish, relate it to medicine."

Oluchi noted:

"As a Biochemistry graduate, I really feel you 😅. Pathways can humble somebody. But they were actually my favourite part back then. Don’t cram, understand how everything connects and follow the flow step by step. Once it becomes a story in your head, it’ll stick. You’ve got this."

Ma-Mie noted:

"This pathway is even shorter. The ones for Biosynthesis of Macromolecules na dead."

Mickey Bella said:

"As a 400L microbiology student, this pathway traumatised me in 200L when I learnt biochemistry."

Iyiola wrote:

"I graduated 2 years ago and trust me, I don’t remember shiiiiii!!!!! Cos I cram and cram so they if I Dey go write exam I must not shake my head too much or talk cos I go forget. When I collect paper like this, na too first calm down and not panic."

Bleh_Ssing added:

"Take it from a senior, cram the structures and the names. Immediately you get your paper, use a pencil to draw everything on the back of your script. You’re welcome."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) expressed frustration online after being given long test questions to answer in just 45 minutes. The student shared a TikTok video showing the question paper, explaining that she was only able to finish question No. 1 and could not attempt question No. 2 due to the short time.

Final-year student weeps over difficult course

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a student of a popular university wept online as she begged people not to study her course. She shared her frustration, explaining that the course is very stressful and demanding, and advised anyone currently studying it to consider dropping out.

In a viral TikTok video, the final-year student said people who are not strong should avoid the course, describing herself as tired, drained, and stressed due to back-to-back exams.

Source: Legit.ng