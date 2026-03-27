A young man who just completed his studies at the Osun State Polytechnic shared his academic journey and struggle with admission

He narrated how he was denied admission into the University of Ibadan to study economics twice till he later went to a polytechnic

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate him on his achievement

A young man, Emmanuel Ogirima, celebrated as he successfully graduated from Osun State University, Iree.

He shared how he had always wanted to study economics at the University of Ibadan but was denied admission.

Man Who Was Denied Admission Into University of Ibadan Twice Graduates From Polytechnic, Posts CGPA

Source: TikTok

Man who wanted UI graduates from polytechnic

Identified as @emmy_ballerr on TikTok, the young man revealed that after his plans to get into UI failed, he went to Osun State Polytechnic.

He studied business administration and emerged as the joint best graduating student from his department and faculty.

His post was captioned:

"Nobody chase economics reach me for UI those years.

"Finished secondary school back in 2015. Wrote my two UTMEs 2018 and 2019 respectively.. scored 200plus in both, didn’t meet cut off the first year, met cut off the second year. (Story for another day, lol)

"But here I am, 8 years later, about to attend my convocation (2 years after signout) as the Joint Best Graduating student, Faculty of Management studies, Osun State Polytechnic Iree, 2023/2024 with a final CGPA of 3.62/4.00 Still, It can and will get better.

Watch his TikTok video below:

Reactions trail polytechnic graduate's post

OLUWAMAYOWA said:

Plenty lows, Satisfying highs Nevertheless God is faithful. Congratulations stranger

Temilade said:

Congratulations sir. Happy for you omoh...similar story Praying for me to be congratulated soon

_bigsublime01 said:

Congratulations, sir.The food is important see me tomorrow insha Allah .

Zahrah2209 said:

You dey chase economics ke. Congratulations to you

bravostitches said:

Congratulations Jiggy, Cheers to greatness

MAHBISS Enterprise said:

I remembered those times, happy for you bro

Okikiola said:

Delay isn’t denial . Congratulations man

alfred17_04 said:

Wahala for we weh get pass

𝐎𝐥𝐮𝐰𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐞 said:

Nah only me fit relate lol."

Man Who Was Denied Admission Into University of Ibadan Twice Graduates From Polytechnic, Posts CGPA

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng