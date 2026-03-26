A young man has decried the salaries of Nigerian workers as he recounted what he found out during his industrial training (IT) at a biscuit company in Ibadan

He disclosed how much the biscuit production company paid him every two weeks and the amount he received on a monthly basis

He expressed deep sadness about the salaries that the biscuit company paid its local permanent and contract workers and commented on the disparity with what foreign workers at the same company earn

A Nigerian youth, with the X handle @stayEminent, has expressed displeasure over the poor remuneration of local workers in the country.

He recounted his heartbreaking discovery at a biscuit production company in Ibadan, where he did his industrial training (IT).

A young man decries the poor remuneration of Nigerian workers. Stock image of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: Getty Images

Man shares his salary during IT

In a tweet on March 26, the young man revealed that he was being paid N5k every two weeks and N10k every month while on IT at the biscuit company.

However, what pained him the most was the salaries of the local permanent and contract workers at the biscuit company.

His anger was further heightened after he found out that the foreign staff at the biscuit company were paid five times more than their Nigerian colleagues earned. In his words:

"When I did my IT was when I fully grasped the [expletive] hole this country Nigeria really is. I did my IT at a biscuit production company in Ibadan and they paid me ₦5000($3.5) every two weeks, ₦10k($7) a month.

"What really killed me was the amount the permanent and contract workers got paid monthly.

"Permanent workers- ₦30k($21) monthly.

"Contracts workers- ₦20k ($14) monthly.

"Supervisors - ₦50-60k($30-40) monthly depending on how long they had worked at the company.

"Senior staffs were the only ones that earned slightly above minimum wage, also dependent on how long they had served the company, figures between ₦80k-150k($60-90) monthly.

"What’s more crazy? This salary sheet only applies to Nigerian staffs, Foreign staffs earn way more higher. For better perspective, the lowest earning foreigner earns x5 the highest earning Nigerian worker."

A man laments that local workers are not well paid in Nigeria. Stock image of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Wavebreakmedia

Source: Getty Images

See his tweet below:

Man's IT experience sparks debate about salaries

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's tweet below:

@farad_0 said:

"Real, currently doing my IT and almost all the staffs i've worked with complain about the low pay."

@touch_of_abbie said:

"My sister's ppa offered my sister 5k per month during nysc, in their defense they aren’t meant to pay corpers. She rejected the offer asap."

@sheyland_1 said:

"Even in our own country, we still pay foreigners more than our own people. Until we value our own, Nigeria will still be a sh|t hole."

@iam_commando said:

"How people survive in Nigeria is like a miracle and it is sad to see and our government is not doing enough to help the situation."

@SPORTiFY___69 said:

"Make I no talk my own..cus e still dey vex me till today.

"Imagine a place where chairs are not allowed for the staffs to sit. Which means that one literally has to stand from 7 AM in the morning to 5PM in the evening. 6 days a week.

"Just hide somewhere and sit 😂.

"15K a month."

@Sarkin_Samarai said:

"We must look into the Nigerian Labour Law. The Labour Act is completely mundane and basically useless, especially with the trend of events post subsidy removal. The workers in Nigeria deserve better."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a doctor who relocated to the UK had mentioned how much she was earning in Nigeria.

Man shares salary he earned at UBA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had mentioned his salary while working for UBA for over nine years.

The man, identified as Nduka Omeife, took to X on Monday, March 23, 2026, to share his salary while working with UBA from 2006 to 2014.

His disclosure came after he quoted and replied to a tweet that asked the public about how much their first salary was.

Source: Legit.ng