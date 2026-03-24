A Nigerian man has shared on social media the amount he was paid as salary while working with UBA

He disclosed how his earnings increased steadily during his nine-year career at UBA between 2006 and 2014

The post sparked reactions online as he advised people to plan for retirement and be financially intentional

A Nigerian man has gotten many talking on social media after he shared the money he was paid as a Salary working with one of the most popular banks in Africa, United Bank for Africa, UBA.

The man, identified as Nduka Omeife, took to X on March 23, 2026, to share his salary while working with UBA from 2006 to 2014.

A Nigerian man shares his salary he received working with UBA. Photo credit: Nduka Omeife/X, UBA

Source: UGC

His disclosure came after he quoted and replied to a tweet that asked the public about how much their first salary was.

The tweet read:

"When was your first salary ever

And how much was it.

Me: N60,000. Year 2013."

Nigerian man shares UBA's nine-year salary

Reacting to this, Nduka Omeife disclosed that his first salary was received in 1990 at Printmasters Limited, amounting to N150. Going down the line with his career path, he shared the exact salary he was paid while working with UBA for nine years, from 2006.

According to him, he left a company called Ct&Associates in 2022 and began working with UBA in 2006. He said he was paid N96,000 in that year.

A Nigerian man shares his salary growth while working at UBA. Photo credit: Nduka Omeife/X

Source: Twitter

It increased the following year, when he was paid N270,000; two years later, it doubled to N440,000. By 2014, he had started receiving a monthly salary of N640,000.

Sharing full details about his salary structure from the 90s to 2014, he wrote on X:

"My first salary in 1990 was N150.00 at Printmasters Limited.

Jones Emman Promotions 1991: N150

See growth.👇🏿👇🏿

Times Press 1992: N820.00

Promasidor 1998: N10,500.

Diamond assciated Syt. Limited 2001: N12,000

Ct&Associates 2022: N45,000

UBA 2006: N96,000

UBA 2007: N270,000

UBA 2010: N440,000

UBA 2014: N640,000

Pension 2020 till date: N65,000.

😭😭😭

Plan for your retirement o. And be intentional about it."

See the X post below:

Reaction to Man's salary in UBA

Legit.ng collected reactions from X users. Some of the comments are below.

@mumsymaleek said:

"Omoh..... Gone are this daya when money still get plenty value.

I can imagine how many things you will be able to afford from this N150 & N820 😁"

@omoayoo09 commented:

"Pension 65k???

This country ehn.

65k can’t even so much in this present economy. 😩"

@Horlade01 stated:

"Plan for your retirement o. And be intentional about it. 📌"

@Feranmiisrael9 wrote:

"Promasidor.

You did really have a lot of experience sir."

@Benjaminanyanwu stated:

"This life no balance.😊 Somebody's 2014 salari is my 2026 salary, with all the devaluation and inflation.😊😊"

UI displays salaries of lecturers, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) has published a report detailing the lecturers' salary scale.

The report, made available on the school’s website, also contained the pay for senior lecturers and professors.

The salaries of readers and librarians, as well as the grades of lecturers, were also detailed in the official report.

Source: Legit.ng