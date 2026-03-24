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Nigerian Man Mentions His Salary While Working At UBA Over 9 Years
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Nigerian Man Mentions His Salary While Working At UBA Over 9 Years

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • A Nigerian man has shared on social media the amount he was paid as salary while working with UBA
  • He disclosed how his earnings increased steadily during his nine-year career at UBA between 2006 and 2014
  • The post sparked reactions online as he advised people to plan for retirement and be financially intentional

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A Nigerian man has gotten many talking on social media after he shared the money he was paid as a Salary working with one of the most popular banks in Africa, United Bank for Africa, UBA.

The man, identified as Nduka Omeife, took to X on March 23, 2026, to share his salary while working with UBA from 2006 to 2014.

Nigerian man reveals how much he is paid in UBA as salary
A Nigerian man shares his salary he received working with UBA. Photo credit: Nduka Omeife/X, UBA
Source: UGC

His disclosure came after he quoted and replied to a tweet that asked the public about how much their first salary was.

The tweet read:

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"When was your first salary ever

Read also

OAU student who hoped to graduate in 2020 shares what level he is in now

And how much was it.
Me: N60,000. Year 2013."

Nigerian man shares UBA's nine-year salary

Reacting to this, Nduka Omeife disclosed that his first salary was received in 1990 at Printmasters Limited, amounting to N150. Going down the line with his career path, he shared the exact salary he was paid while working with UBA for nine years, from 2006.

According to him, he left a company called Ct&Associates in 2022 and began working with UBA in 2006. He said he was paid N96,000 in that year.

Nigerian man reveals how much he is paid in UBA as salary
A Nigerian man shares his salary growth while working at UBA. Photo credit: Nduka Omeife/X
Source: Twitter

It increased the following year, when he was paid N270,000; two years later, it doubled to N440,000. By 2014, he had started receiving a monthly salary of N640,000.

Sharing full details about his salary structure from the 90s to 2014, he wrote on X:

"My first salary in 1990 was N150.00 at Printmasters Limited.
Jones Emman Promotions 1991: N150
See growth.👇🏿👇🏿

Read also

Man who worked at Fidelity Bank in 2008 before relocating to Germany shares how much he earned then

Times Press 1992: N820.00
Promasidor 1998: N10,500.
Diamond assciated Syt. Limited 2001: N12,000
Ct&Associates 2022: N45,000
UBA 2006: N96,000
UBA 2007: N270,000
UBA 2010: N440,000
UBA 2014: N640,000
Pension 2020 till date: N65,000.
😭😭😭
Plan for your retirement o. And be intentional about it."

See the X post below:

Reaction to Man's salary in UBA

Legit.ng collected reactions from X users. Some of the comments are below.

@mumsymaleek said:

"Omoh..... Gone are this daya when money still get plenty value.
I can imagine how many things you will be able to afford from this N150 & N820 😁"

@omoayoo09 commented:

"Pension 65k???
This country ehn.
65k can’t even so much in this present economy. 😩"

@Horlade01 stated:

"Plan for your retirement o. And be intentional about it. 📌"

@Feranmiisrael9 wrote:

"Promasidor.
You did really have a lot of experience sir."

@Benjaminanyanwu stated:

Read also

OOU graduate who spent 7 years for 4-year programme shares experience in university

"This life no balance.😊 Somebody's 2014 salari is my 2026 salary, with all the devaluation and inflation.😊😊"

UI displays salaries of lecturers, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) has published a report detailing the lecturers' salary scale.

The report, made available on the school’s website, also contained the pay for senior lecturers and professors.

The salaries of readers and librarians, as well as the grades of lecturers, were also detailed in the official report.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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