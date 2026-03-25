A lady has celebrated her academic turnaround at Niger Delta University (NDU) as she bagged a second-class upper degree after having 13 missing scripts in her first year

Apart from the 13 missing scripts in her year one, the NDU graduate noted that she also had a 1.72 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) at the time

Against all odds, she went from a pass grade candidate to graduating with second-class honours as a Bachelor of Agriculture in Agricultural Economics, Extension and Rural Development

A Nigerian lady, identified as Rejoice Meniobebh, has expressed joy after she graduated from the Niger Delta University (NDU), Bayelsa, with a second-class upper degree in Agricultural Economics, Extension and Rural Development, years after having 13 missing scripts in her year one.

The excited graduate flaunted her degree certificate on TikTok as she appreciated God for her academic turnaround.

Despite having 13 missing scripts, a lady graduates from NDU with a second-class upper. Photo Credit: @pretty_joyceeeee

Source: TikTok

NDU graduate celebrates her academic success

According to Rejoice on TikTok, she started with not just 13 missing scripts but also had a 1.72 CGPA in her first year at NDU.

However, things turned around for her, as she had four points in her fifth year at the university. In her words:

"Started with 13 missing scripts and a 1.72 point CGPA in year 1 and finished with 4 points in 5th year."

Rejoice attributed her academic turnaround to God, her hardwork, determination, focus and effort.

"God,hardwork, determination, focus and effort 😇🙇‍♀️to him I give all honour🙏.

"I called once he answered 7 times🙇‍♀️🤲😩 El-roi," she wrote.

An NDU graduate celebrates bagging a second-class upper against all odds. Photo Credit: @pretty_joyceeeee

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

NDU graduate celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the NDU graduate's post below:

Sonia Maxwell said:

"This is hard work. Congratulations."

Preshy said:

"Congratulations, my love, it’s a win win for you."

chi kaima said:

"Manifesting for good result i will testify soon too."

Uk L❤️v said:

"Congratulations 🎊 boo🥰 manifesting for myself when results are out🥰 this ndu is something else."

Hormololar ♻️❤️ said:

"Congratulations 🎉 I’ll come and testify when I see my results 🤲🏻😭God am trusting you."

Nancy💎💋 said:

"Congratulations 🎈🎊 Girl . same course with me ooo 😩 in my final year now 😩praying for this type of result ooo 🙌Graceeee."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a law graduate had shared how she turned her grade around after getting an "E" in her final year.

FUTA graduate who overcame failing course

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a FUTA graduate, Omotola Olasanmi, who overcame failing a course in year two, had narrated how she bagged a first-class degree.

Omotola, a trained fashion designer, bared it all in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, detailing how she was told to give up, how she "fought back", and her study hacks that helped turn things around. Omotola told Legit.ng that she felt like her world had collapsed when she saw she had failed a course in year two. The young lady said she had big dreams of graduating from university with a first-class degree, so the carryover was a clog in the wheel of her aspiration.

There were times Omotola doubted herself, but her dream was bigger than her fears. She disclosed how she accepted what felt like her reality at one point and told herself to settle for a 2:1. She told herself that maybe first class just wasn’t for her.

Source: Legit.ng