A graduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) celebrated herself as she completed her studies at the institution

She stated that she started her 100 level with 2.60 GPA and announced her final CGPA, while displaying both results

The post went viral, and netizens took to the comments to celebrate the young lady on her academic achievement

A young Nigerian lady, Salaam Shukurat, celebrated her convocation from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

The Agricultural Economics and Farm Management graduate said she started her 100 level with 2.60 grade point average (GPA) but ended up having 5.0 GPA in two semesters along the way.

A FUNAAB student who started with low grade graduates with good result, shows CGPA. Photo: @salaamshukurat

Source: TikTok

FUNAAB graduate's result trends over CGPA

Identified on TikTok as @salaamshukurat, the lady said her final GPA was 4.94 and she ended up with a cummulative GPA of 4.24.

The second-class upper graduate said:

"A pretty girl with brains. 4.24/5.0. 100 level was the test. Challenges hit hard, but I didn't rest. Determined to shine, I pushed through.

"And now I'm graduating, feeling brand new. Good grades are sweet, and mine are due. If I could do it, you can too. Dreams + hard work = triumph. To all facing struggles, don't lose the fight. You got this! Believe like I did. Shine bright, grads! The world awaits."

In another post, she displayed her first and last semester results, following doubts from netizens.

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail FUNAAB graduate's result

@Love said:

"Omoor started 100level 1st semester 2.58, with one carry over self, second 4.00 200level 1st semester 4.38, second 4.78 300level 1st semester 4.60 second semester for IT 4.00 400level 1st semester 4.60 am currently writing exams for my last semester, wm officially inviting you all to my sign out on the 16th march B.Sc(Ed) Biology about to be bagged… omoor e no easy."

@Op3yemi said:

"back to back 2.6something and 2.8something here, alhamdulillah sha, graduated without extra year and a 2:1 finish,."

@Haidar Nuhu Idris said:

"Pls how did u manage to graduate with a very good cgpa, I want to do like u too bcoz my cgpa at 100l is 3.74 and I want to graduate with 4.92."

@ramatulai said:

"I’m like going through same in 100 level I have a CGPA of 2.50 out of 4.0 now I’m in 200 level I’m working hard trying to lift it up,I keep thinking I will be able to achieve a heigh CGPA in my 200 and 300 level."

A FUNAAB student who started with low grade graduates with impressive result, displays CGPA. Photo: FUNAAB

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng