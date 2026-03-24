A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, grabbed people's attention with her emotional story about her CGPA

The individual explained that she cried on her convocation day because of the CGPA she finished with at the university

The grade she posted online got the attention of many people, who reacted to her post in the comments section

A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) wept on convocation day because of the CGPA she finished with at the university. She posted her score online.

The brilliant lady shared her experience in a series of posts on her TikTok page.

UNILAG graduate shares emotional story about her final year CGPA. Right photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/princess.nana_, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

UNILAG graduate cries over CGPA during convocation

The graduate explained that she couldn't hold back her tears and continued to cry on convocation day.

She wrote on her TikTok page:

"I cried so much on Convocation day, I couldn’t even go into the hall during the ceremony. I’m sure God has bigger plans for me."

The caption the brilliant lady added to her video helps to better explain why she cried on her convocation day due to the score she saw she finished with at the University of Lagos.

@princess.nana_ wrote:

"Posing for my grad shoot because life didn't end when I finished with a 4.49 CGPA."

Graduate of University of Lagos weeps on convocation day over CGPA. Photo Source: Tiktok/princess.nana

Source: TikTok

In another post, she wrote about her degree:

"This degree is a testament to God’s greatness in my life. There were moments I cried in silence, questioned my strength, and wondered if I was capable of making it to the end. The six years I spent in UNILAG tested and shaped me in ways I never imagined. To the version of me that started this journey with fear and uncertainty, you did it! To growth, purpose, and all the possibilities ahead."

Reactions as UNILAG graduate displays CGPA

Safeya shared:

"I'm in my 3rd year with a CGPA of 2.02 please any tips on how I can study hard and boost my CGPA. I HV two years left,I just want 3.5."

Toluwalopemi/ Bag maker added:

"I almost ended up with this mark. You should inform lecturers about your score, when you saw your results."

Elsie said:

"This is wrong in all ramifications fr."

Daisy’s Empire shared:

"Me that jumped from 3.00 to 3.65 in final year 😂 as I see say I no fit meet first class , make I no meet second class ke emi odidi genius."

Dami noted:

"Omo if it's me I would never say second class this or that I would say my CGPA straight."

The_Love_Of_Your_Life stressed:

"Omo I for nearly relate to this your caption as my project supervisor gave me B in project. God was on my side. other courses in final year(did 12 in total) came out well and I bagged my first class. That man tormented me fr."

Haryordeji added:

"Lol, I felt the same pain, finished 3.49, and my school’s G.P. for Distinction ranges from 3.5 to 4.0… Omo I was soooo pained."

bettybee5120 said:

"Congrats dear,you did your best God this will be too much for me to handle. Currently on 4.41 and just finished my 1st semester 500l exam ,just this semester result and nxt will determine my fate .God even if it’s 4.50."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos graduate, Kehinde Adekala, chose a course she barely understood at first to challenge herself and went on to graduate with a 4.36 CGPA in Actuarial Science.

Lady denied UNILAG admission bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady got 273 in JAMB and 24/30 in the UNILAG Post-UTME, but UNILAG did not give her admission. She did not give up.

She later got into Lagos State University and finished with a 4.37 CGPA in Chemical Engineering. She was also the best female student in her department and faculty

Source: Legit.ng