A Nigerian woman has completed her master's program at the University of Ibadan (UI) and took to social media to celebrate her academic milestone

The master's degree holder disclosed that she enrolled for the program after her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program in 2024

She recounted how her husband pushed her to go for her master's at Nigeria's premier university, despite all the excuses she gave

Faaidah Olabisi Bello, a Nigerian woman, has bagged a master's degree from the University of Ibadan (UI) after completing her NYSC.

The excited graduate celebrated her academic feat on Facebook and narrated how her husband's unrelenting push made her do the master's program.

A woman rejoices after completing her master's program at the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: Faaidah Olabisi Bello

Source: Facebook

How UI graduate's husband pushed her

Faaidah recounted that towards the end of her NYSC program in 2024, her husband suggested she pursue her postgraduate studies at UI and told her to inform him when the form was out.

Despite her excuses, her husband ensured she went for the master's program. While noting that it was a stressful journey, she admitted that it was worth it. Her Facebook post partly read:

"Towards the end of my NYSC in 2024, my husband asked if the University of Ibadan postgraduate form was out and told me to let him know immediately it was. Despite all my excuses; I was tired, not ready for another academic journey, and honestly worn out but Allah had a different plan and my husband won't have any of my excuses.

"Today, I defended my master’s project titled “The Islamic Antidotes to Psycho-Social Ailments Among Muslim Women in Kajola Local Government Area of Oyo State.” I am filled with immense gratitude, because it can only be my Rabb.

"Stressful, but absolutely worth it. A knowledge-filled journey. Subhanallah..."

Faaidah appreciated God, her husband, academics, and family members for being her support system. She hinted at pursuing a PhD program next.

"...As for the next phase… honestly, I’m clueless.

"For now, I just want to take a break from active studying, abeg, I don tire.

"Maybe PhD, maybe not... clueless!!!"

A woman bags a master's degree from the University of Ibadan. Photo Credit: Faaidah Olabisi Bello

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

UI graduate celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

Odewenu Akinsola Islamiyat Olaitan said:

"Congratulations Sis, MAY Allah bless it for you."

Ridwan Olamilekan Mustapha said:

"Baarakallahu fiik... No, go relax, carry that energy enter PhD, biko!"

Sefiyat Salami-Ohida said:

"Barakallaahu feeh. May Allah grant you all the success that comes with it. It's absolutely beautiful to start your PhD immediately.. May Allah ease all of our affairs."

Kareem Mufeedat Adebimpe said:

"Hearty Congratulations to you on this great feat achieved dear sis. May Allaah bless it immensely BaarakaLlaahu fiihi wa feek, aameen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate who left in 2009 had returned to his alma mater after 17 years.

Man graduates from UI in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man, Ekunnimo Samson Dare, who applied to the University of Ibadan after his NYSC had graduated with a first-class degree.

Samson graduated with a first-class honours degree, emerging as the best graduating male student of the Department of Civil Engineering for the 2024/2025 session after pulling an impressive graduating average of 94%.

In a Facebook post, he shared his academic story, noting that it all began at The Ibadan Polytechnic, where he completed his HND programme in 2019, finishing as the best graduating student with a graduating average of 92%. Afterwards, he proceeded for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Enugu state and applied to UI after completing the one-year mandatory exercise.

Source: Legit.ng