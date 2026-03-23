A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has impressed many people on social media after mentioning the CGPA he finished with

The brilliant student made a post which contained some of the awards he won, and details of the positions he occupied in the university

The awards he displayed on his page, the medals, and the grade he finished with made many people praise him in the comments section

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has won over 30 awards for finishing with a high CGPA from the Department of Environmental Health Sciences.

He shared the good news on social media with several photos showing some of the many awards he won at the university.

University of Ibadan graduate shares CGPA, awards, and medals, goes viral online. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Facebook/Oluwadamilare Caleb, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Facebook

University of Ibadan graduate displays awards

Oluwadamilare Caleb Fabiyi explained on his Facebook page that he also won 4 scholarships/fellowships during his studies at the university.

He wrote:

"See what the Lord has done…🙏.

"FABIYI, Oluwadamilare Caleb B.EHS, R.EHO."

He shared the grade he graduated with, along with his impressive CGPA.

He continued:

"First Class Graduate 🎓 3.86/4.0 CGPA.

"Best Graduating Student, Department of Environmental Health Sciences, University of Ibadan.

"Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Public Health, University of Ibadan."

University of Ibadan student shares the good and bad sides of school life. Photo Source: Tiktok/maureen_eke

Source: Facebook

"Served in over 15 leadership positions.

"8 Football Medals.

"Over 30 awards of recognition/service.

"Obtained over 80 Licenses and Certifications.

"Won 4 Scholarships/Fellowships.

"End of a phase, a launch into another.

“…Then I said, ‘Behold, I have come in the volume of the book it is written of Me to do Your will, O God."

Many people who read his post congratulated him in the comments section after he shared his achievements and the positions he held at the University of Ibadan during his undergraduate days.

Reactions as UI student flaunts CGPA

Ogunkola said:

"I really appreciate God on your behalf for his goodness in your life and your academic achievement may you bountifully rewarded in all your life engagement."

Adeyemi added:

"Congratulations, Mr Chairman. Thank you for making us proud as usual."

Oladimeji shared:

"Congratulations son. More wins in JESUS NAME."

Bosede said:

"Congratulations on your Convocation Son, more wins in life."

Favour wrote:

"Congratulations Oluwadamilare Caleb Fabiyi It's no small feat! Cheers to more."

Sanni added:

"Congratulations to you damilare, more achievement by the special grace of God."

Oyebimpe said:

"Congratulations son. More wins in JESUS NAME."

Read the Facebook post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a student of the University of Ibadan (UI) went viral after talking about her school. She shared what is good and bad about studying there and gave advice to anyone who wants to go to the school.

University of Ibadan graduate wins multiple awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan graduate went viral after sharing his remarkable academic journey.

The graduate, Abdulmujeeb Adewale, revealed that he used to finish last in his secondary school class but eventually scored 53 As out of 66 courses and graduated with a CGPA of 3.80.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng