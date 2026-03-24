A flight attendant on Air Canada CRJ-900, which collided with a fire truck while landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York, would have to undergo surgery

Reports revealed that the plane crash, which happened late Sunday night, March 22, 2026, led to the deaths of two pilots

The identity of the flight attendant who miraculously survived the accident has been made known, and her daughter spoke about her current condition

A flight attendant on board an Air Canada aeroplane that crashed into a fire truck on Sunday, March 22, 2026, would undergo surgery due to her injuries, her daughter revealed.

The plane, Air Canada CRJ-900, collided with a fire truck while landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York, United States of America.

A flight attendant miraculously survived the Air Canada plane crash. Photo: NDTV

Source: UGC

The Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada struck a Port Authority fire truck vehicle while landing. The plane was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members.

The fire truck was responding to a separate incident around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2026, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Images of the crash showed that the front section of an Air Canada aircraft had severe structural damage, utterly destroying the cockpit and leading to the pilots' deaths.

Air Canada: Flight attendant to undergo surgery

The Air Canada flight attendant, now identified as Solange Tremblay, was reportedly thrown 330 feet from the aircraft while still strapped into her jump seat after the crash.

Solange, who served as the lead flight attendant on the flight, suffered multiple fractures to one leg.

Her daughter, Sarah Lepine, told Canadian news station TVA Nouvelles that her mother would need surgery, as reported by NDTV.

Sarah said:

"She was still strapped to her seat”

She noted that when the responders arrived at the scene, her mother was still strapped in her seat, describing her mother's survival as a "total miracle."

Sarah added:

"I'm still trying to understand how all this happened, but she definitely has a guardian angel watching over her."

The family of the Air Canada flight attendant who miraculously survived plane crash shares update about her health. Photo: NDTV

Source: Getty Images

The two Air Canada pilots have been identified as Antoine Forest and MacKenzie Gunther. The young men were both based out of Canada and had just started their careers.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a passenger on the ill-fated plane, identified as Rebecca Liquori, described how the pilots' final action saved their lives.

The 35-year-old passenger had been seated in an exit row on the Air Canada Express Flight 8646, a regional jet travelling from Montreal to LaGuardia Airport on March 22.

Passengers jump from plane's wings after fire alert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some passengers flying from Spain to London jumped down the wings of a plane after a fire alert during the flight.

A rare video showed the passengers jumping from the plane, operated by Ryanair, at Marjoca airport in Spain. It was gathered that some passengers sustained injuries in the incident, with a number of them being hospitalised.

Source: Legit.ng